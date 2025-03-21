TORONTO, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the March 2025 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on March 28, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on April 7, 2025.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker

symbol† Distribution per

unit ($) Payment

frequency Asset allocation Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF PLV 0.05616 Monthly Fixed income Invesco Canadian Government Floating

Rate Index ETF PFL 0.05280 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment

Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.04714 Monthly Invesco Fundamental High Yield

Corporate Bond Index ETF PFH.F 0.07728 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond

Index ETF PGL 0.05315 Monthly Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note

Index ETF (USD) IUFR.U 0.07197 Monthly Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF –

CAD ICCB 0.06647 Monthly Invesco Global Bond ETF – CAD ICGB 0.06225 Monthly ESG fixed income Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus

Bond ETF BESG 0.05770 Monthly Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD IWBE 0.05433 Monthly Equity income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 0.12997 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend

Aristocrats ESG Index ETF ICAE 0.07019 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats

ESG Index ETF – CAD IUAE 0.03409 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats

ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IUAE.F 0.03126 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed

Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index

ETF – CAD IIAE 0.05751 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed

Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF –

CAD hedged IIAE.F 0.05512 Monthly Low-volatility equity Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – CAD ULV.C 0.05242 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – CAD hedged ULV.F 0.07177 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – USD ULV.U 0.03659 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low

Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.10679 Monthly ESG equity income Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE 0.02790 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF –

CAD hedged QQCE.F 0.02220 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100

Index ETF QQJE 0.01470 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100

Index ETF – CAD hedged QQJE.F 0.01183 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD ESG 0.10073 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD

hedged ESG.F 0.08923 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index

ETF – CAD ESGC 0.17518 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF IXTE 0.16621 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed

ESG Index ETF IICE 0.13765 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed

ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IICE.F 0.13541 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF ISTE 0.05070 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF –

CAD hedged ISTE.F 0.04229 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index

ETF IUCE 0.05381 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index

ETF – CAD hedged IUCE.F 0.04625 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt

Index ETF ICTE 0.13556 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed

ESG Tilt Index ETF IITE 0.12761 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed

ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged IITE.F 0.12993 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt

Index ETF IUTE 0.05298 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt

Index ETF – CAD hedged IUTE.F 0.04413 Quarterly Equal weight equity Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income

Advantage ETF – CAD EQLI 0.15420 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index

ETF – CAD EQL 0.13138 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index

ETF – CAD hedged EQL.F 0.10623 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index

ETF – USD EQL.U 0.09229 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight

Index ETF – CAD EQE 0.15619 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight

Index ETF – CAD hedged EQE.F 0.15925 Quarterly Fundamental Index® methodology equity Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXC 0.33039 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid

ETF – CAD PZW 0.13600 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid

ETF – CAD hedged PZW.F 0.09460 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid

ETF – USD PZW.U 0.09469 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II –

CAD PXS 0.19224 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II –

USD PXS.U 0.13438 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF –

CAD hedged PXU.F 0.23995 Quarterly U.S. equity Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage

ETF – CAD QQCI 0.17016 Monthly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD QQC 0.03838 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD

hedged QQC.F 0.17812 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight

Index ETF – CAD QQEQ 0.04186 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight

Index ETF - CAD hedged QQEQ.F 0.03406 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index

ETF – CAD QQJR 0.02020 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index

ETF – CAD hedged QQJR.F 0.01634 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor

Index ETF IUMF 0.03385 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor

Index ETF – CAD hedged IUMF.F 0.03056 Quarterly Global equity Invesco Morningstar Global Energy

Transition Index ETF IGET 0.04108 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Energy

Transition Index ETF – CAD hedged IGET.F 0.03810 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI

Index ETF – CAD INAI 0.00906 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI

Index ETF - CAD hedged INAI.F 0.00908 Quarterly International equity Invesco International Developed

Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IIMF 0.08799 Quarterly Invesco International Developed

Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD

hedged IIMF.F 0.08681 Quarterly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.com/ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"FTSE®, "Russell®", "Russell 1000®", and "FTSE Russell®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA"). RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of RA. None of the LSE Group Companies nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend IndexTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.85 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of Dec. 31, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Contact: Samantha Brandifino, +1 332.323.5557, [email protected]

