TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset manager, today announced that Invesco Canada Ltd. has launched four new index mutual funds structured as fund-of-ETFs. These new products create the potential for all Canadian investors to access four of Invesco's most innovative ETF launches of 2020 through either an ETF or a mutual fund, allowing them the opportunity to choose the vehicle that best suits their investment objectives.

"In 2020, Invesco launched a line-up of ETFs that showcase our key strengths and longstanding partnerships. Based on interest in our ESG ETFs and the Nasdaq Innovation suite, we are expanding the series to Canadian investors," says Jason MacKay, Head of Wealth Management Intermediaries, Canada. "Wrapping these ETFs in an index mutual fund structure offers Canadian investors the ability to easily access four key indexes through another investment structure."

The four new index mutual funds, which will generally invest one-for-one in the four ETFs, include:

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF Fund The Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P 500 ESG Index on a hedged* basis. The S&P 500 ESG Index uses S&P DJI's ESG criteria to select companies from S&P 500 Index. This methodology offers investors access to notable U.S. companies that meet certain ESG criteria while still offering similar overall industry group weights to the S&P 500 Index. The fund intends to directly invest in the Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF (Ticker: ESG.F) to achieve its investment objective.

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF Class The Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF Class seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index. The S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index uses S&P DJI's ESG criteria to select companies from the benchmark Canadian S&P/TSX Composite Index. This methodology offers investors access to notable Canadian companies that meet certain ESG criteria while still offering similar overall industry group weights to the S&P/TSX Composite Index. This fund intends to directly invest in the Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF (Ticker: ESGC) to achieve its investment objective.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Fund The Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index on a hedged* basis. The NASDAQ 100 Index is comprised of the largest companies (ex-financials) on The Nasdaq Stock Market and since its inception 30-years ago has been one of the most recognized large-cap growth indexes. This fund intends to directly invest in the U.S. listed Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (Ticker: QQQM) to achieve its investment objective.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF Fund The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index on a hedged* basis. The NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index is comprised of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market outside of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund intends to invest in the U.S. listed Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (Ticker: QQQJ) to achieve its investment objective.

All four funds will be offered in Series A, Series F and Series PTF. Series A will be offered in a front-end sales charge ("SC") option only. Series F and Series PTF will be offered in a no sales charge ("NSC") option.

"Offering Canadian investors these four mutual funds represent the next step in the continued democratization of investing," explains MacKay. "Advancing the growing concept that personalization in investing continues to drive benefits to the end investor, regardless of the fund structure."

* The hedging activity will not impact the foreign currency exposure experienced by the underlying fund.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (Ticker NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed US$1.35 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2020. For more information, visit invesco.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at www.invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units. The Invesco ETF seeks to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the applicable index, and is not actively managed. This means that the sub-advisor will not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets and the ETF will continue to provide exposure to each of the securities in the index regardless of whether the financial condition of one or more issuers of securities in the index deteriorates.

Series PTF and Series F is available only to eligible investors who have fee-based accounts with their dealer and whose dealer has signed an Invesco Series F or Series PTF Dealer Agreement with Invesco Canada. Sales charges and trailing commissions are not payable for Series F or Series PTF units/shares; however, investors may pay other fees to their dealer for investment advice and other services.

The S&P 500 ESG Index and the S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and have been licensed for use by Invesco Canada Ltd. S&P® and S&P/TSX Composite Index are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); "TSX" is a trademark of TSX, Inc., and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco Canada Ltd. Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF Fund and Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF Fund are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX or their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 ESG Index or S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index.

Nasdaq®, is registered trademarks of The Nasdaq OMX Group, Inc. ("Nasdaq OMX") and is used under licence to Invesco Capital Management LLC and Invesco Canada Ltd. The product(s) have not been passed on by Nasdaq OMX as to their legality or suitability. The product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by Nasdaq OMX and NASDAQ OMX MAKES NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2021

