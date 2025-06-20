Invesco Canada announces cash distributions for its ETFs Français

TORONTO, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the June 2025 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on June 27, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on July 8, 2025.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name

Ticker
symbol

Distribution
per unit ($)

Payment
frequency

Asset allocation

Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF

PLV

0.05595

Monthly

Fixed income

Invesco Canadian Government Floating Rate Index ETF

PFL

0.04654

Monthly

Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF

PSB

0.04711

Monthly

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF

PFH.F

0.07806

Monthly

Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF

PGL

0.05323

Monthly

Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF (USD)          

IUFR.U

0.07272

Monthly

Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF – CAD    

ICCB

0.06056

Monthly

Invesco Global Bond ETF – CAD           

ICGB

0.06040

Monthly

ESG fixed income

Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus
Bond ETF

BESG

0.05652

Monthly

Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD

IWBE

0.05267

Monthly

Equity income

Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF

PDC

0.12913

Monthly

Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

ICAE

0.06724

Monthly

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD

IUAE

0.03222

Monthly

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged

IUAE.F

0.03099

Monthly

Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index
ETF – CAD

IIAE

0.06193

Monthly

Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats
ESG Index ETF –CAD hedged

IIAE.F

0.05967

Monthly

Low-volatility equity

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index
ETF – CAD

ULV.C

0.05142

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index
ETF – CAD hedged

ULV.F

0.07388

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index
ETF – USD

ULV.U

0.03743

Monthly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF

TLV

0.10497

Monthly

ESG equity income

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF

QQCE

0.03058

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged

QQCE.F

0.02553

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF

QQJE

0.01823

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged

QQJE.F

0.01550

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD

ESG

0.10214

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged

ESG.F

0.09478

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF – CAD

ESGC

0.19789

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF

IXTE

0.17409

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF

IICE

0.14313

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged

IICE.F

0.14215

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF

ISTE

0.05524

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged

ISTE.F

0.04828

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF

IUCE

0.05481

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged

IUCE.F

0.04935

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF

ICTE

0.14303

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF

IITE

0.13161

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged

IITE.F

0.13520

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF

IUTE

0.05813

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged

IUTE.F

0.05072

Quarterly

Equal weight equity

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD

EQLI

0.14907

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD

EQL

0.12965

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged

EQL.F

0.10991

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – USD

EQL.U

0.09497

Quarterly

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD

EQE

0.15753

Quarterly

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged

EQE.F

0.16048

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF

EQLT

0.14592

Quarterly

Fundamental Index® methodology equity

Invesco RAFI Canadian Index ETF

PXC

0.35832

Quarterly

Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD

PZW

0.14397

Quarterly

Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD hedged

PZW.F

0.10301

Quarterly

Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – USD

PZW.U

0.10454

Quarterly

Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – CAD

PXS

0.18829

Quarterly

Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – USD

PXS.U

0.13727

Quarterly

Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF – CAD hedged

PXU.F

0.24643

Quarterly

U.S. equity

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD

QQCI

0.17418

Monthly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD

QQC

0.04188

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged

QQC.F

0.20336

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD

QQEQ

0.04098

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged

QQEQ.F

0.03492

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD

QQJR

0.02389

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged

QQJR.F

0.02017

Quarterly

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF

IUMF

0.03573

Quarterly

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged

IUMF.F

0.03379

Quarterly

Global equity

Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF

IGET

0.04754

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF – CAD hedged

IGET.F

0.04512

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD

INAI

0.00756

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD hedged

INAI.F

0.00809

Quarterly

International equity

Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF

IIMF

0.10006

Quarterly

Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged

IIMF.F

0.09945

Quarterly

A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.com/ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"FTSE®, "Russell®", "Russell 1000®", and "FTSE Russell®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. None of the LSE Group Companies, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend IndexTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

For more information, please visit invesco.com/ca.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.8 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2025

