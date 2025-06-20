TORONTO, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the June 2025 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on June 27, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on July 8, 2025.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker

symbol† Distribution

per unit ($) Payment

frequency Asset allocation Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF PLV 0.05595 Monthly Fixed income Invesco Canadian Government Floating Rate Index ETF PFL 0.04654 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.04711 Monthly Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF PFH.F 0.07806 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF PGL 0.05323 Monthly Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF (USD) IUFR.U 0.07272 Monthly Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF – CAD ICCB 0.06056 Monthly Invesco Global Bond ETF – CAD ICGB 0.06040 Monthly ESG fixed income Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus

Bond ETF BESG 0.05652 Monthly Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD IWBE 0.05267 Monthly Equity income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 0.12913 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF ICAE 0.06724 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD IUAE 0.03222 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IUAE.F 0.03099 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index

ETF – CAD IIAE 0.06193 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats

ESG Index ETF –CAD hedged IIAE.F 0.05967 Monthly Low-volatility equity Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – CAD ULV.C 0.05142 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – CAD hedged ULV.F 0.07388 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – USD ULV.U 0.03743 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.10497 Monthly ESG equity income Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE 0.03058 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQCE.F 0.02553 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF QQJE 0.01823 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQJE.F 0.01550 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD ESG 0.10214 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged ESG.F 0.09478 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF – CAD ESGC 0.19789 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF IXTE 0.17409 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF IICE 0.14313 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IICE.F 0.14215 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF ISTE 0.05524 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged ISTE.F 0.04828 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF IUCE 0.05481 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IUCE.F 0.04935 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF ICTE 0.14303 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF IITE 0.13161 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged IITE.F 0.13520 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF IUTE 0.05813 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged IUTE.F 0.05072 Quarterly Equal weight equity Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD EQLI 0.14907 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQL 0.12965 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged EQL.F 0.10991 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – USD EQL.U 0.09497 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQE 0.15753 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged EQE.F 0.16048 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF EQLT 0.14592 Quarterly Fundamental Index® methodology equity Invesco RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXC 0.35832 Quarterly Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD PZW 0.14397 Quarterly Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD hedged PZW.F 0.10301 Quarterly Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – USD PZW.U 0.10454 Quarterly Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – CAD PXS 0.18829 Quarterly Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – USD PXS.U 0.13727 Quarterly Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF – CAD hedged PXU.F 0.24643 Quarterly U.S. equity Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD QQCI 0.17418 Monthly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD QQC 0.04188 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQC.F 0.20336 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD QQEQ 0.04098 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged QQEQ.F 0.03492 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD QQJR 0.02389 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQJR.F 0.02017 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IUMF 0.03573 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged IUMF.F 0.03379 Quarterly Global equity Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF IGET 0.04754 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF – CAD hedged IGET.F 0.04512 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD INAI 0.00756 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD hedged INAI.F 0.00809 Quarterly International equity Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IIMF 0.10006 Quarterly Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged IIMF.F 0.09945 Quarterly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.com/ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"FTSE®, "Russell®", "Russell 1000®", and "FTSE Russell®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. None of the LSE Group Companies, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend IndexTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

For more information, please visit invesco.com/ca.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.8 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2025

Contact: Samantha Brandifino, +1 332.323.5557, [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.