Invesco Fixed Income Announces Portfolio Manager Changes

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -- Invesco Ltd. today announced changes to the Invesco Fixed Income (IFI) team in Canada. Jennifer Hartviksen, portfolio manager for IFI, will leave the firm as of December 31, 2019.

The Invesco Global High Yield team in Canada will continue to be led by Joseph Portera, Chief Investment Officer of Invesco High Yield and Multi Sector Credit. Mr. Portera is the lead Portfolio Manager on the Invesco High Yield Fund and Invesco Multi Sector Credit Fund. He joined Invesco in 2012 and has over 38 years of industry experience.

Since the expansion of IFI into the Canadian marketplace, the firm's High Yield and Multi-Sector Credit strategies have been managed leveraging the full set of resources, expertise and capabilities of 182 investment professionals managing over US$372 billion in assets for clients around the globe as of September 30, 2019. The IFI team emphasizes a disciplined, repeatable process combining both top-down and bottom-up research that aims to uncover favorable risk/reward opportunities.

