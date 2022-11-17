TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced the launch of a new income-focused mutual fund, Invesco Global Equity Income Advantage Fund, and the expansion of its alternatives platform in the region with the conversion of Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation Pool to an alternative mutual fund. Both strategies are managed by the Invesco Global Asset Allocation team.

The new Invesco Global Equity Income Advantage Fund (the "Fund") is designed to provide investors with high income as well as downside protection during volatile market environments. A first of its kind for Invesco in Canada, the Fund utilizes equity-linked notes ("ELNs") to generate income and also provide downside protection. Invesco believes that the Fund's strategy may meet client demands for higher levels of income in a differentiated manner.

Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation Pool (the "Pool"), a diversifier for portfolios that are overweight equities and/or lack inflation hedges, is now available as an alternative mutual fund. The Pool emphasizes economic diversification and aims to provide structural resilience through various economic environments. The Pool is Invesco's first alternative mutual fund available to retail investors.

"The alternative mutual fund space in Canada continues to grow significantly and we're committed to providing leading alternative strategies like Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation Pool to our clients," said Jason MacKay, Head of Wealth Management Intermediaries, Canada. "Additionally, the new Invesco Global Equity Income Advantage Fund is quite exciting as it's unique in the Canadian market. The product integrates ELNs as a core component, to deliver a diversified global equity solution that is designed to provide investors with consistent high monthly income and equity market participation with structural risk mitigation."

Both funds will be offered in Series F and Series I in a no sales charge ("NSC") option. Invesco Global Equity Income Advantage Fund will also be offered in Series A and Series P in a front-end sales charge ("SC") option only.

