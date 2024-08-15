Launch of four new ETFs opens access to Invesco's high-quality active management

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced the launch of four new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that expand its lineup of actively managed ETF offerings. These products leverage Invesco's active investment capabilities in an ETF vehicle, providing investors access to its high-quality active management.

"Active ETFs have entered the investor inflection point, which makes this the perfect time to expand upon our capabilities in Canada," said Pat Chiefalo, Senior Vice President, Head of ETFs & Indexed Strategies, Canada. "Today's launch helps to further our goal of meeting investor demands through strong investment strategies in a variety of investment vehicles, helping them to best achieve their investment objectives."

Below are the four ETFs launching today:

ETF Name Ticker Current

Mgmt. Fee

(bps) Effective

Net Mgmt.

Fee (bps) Effective Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight

Income Advantage ETF (CAD Units) EQLI 34 0 Inception – Feb.

28, 2025 Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income

Advantage ETF (CAD Units) QQCI 34 0 Inception – Feb.

28, 2025 Invesco Canadian Core Plus

Bond ETF (CAD Units) ICCB 45 N/A N/A Invesco Global Bond ETF (CAD Units) ICGB 55 N/A N/A

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF (QQCI) and Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (EQLI) aim to combine the equity exposure of an index-tracking product with a consistent and high monthly yield. QQCI and EQLI are unique in their goals to offer reliable income and market participation, and a diversified option income overlay, allowing for a balance of yield and growth with a focus on long-term total returns.

Effective immediately, Invesco is waiving the full 34 bps management fee on QQCI and EQLI until at least Feb. 28, 2025.

Invesco designed QQCI and EQLI to suit investors who want to participate meaningfully in core, trusted equity indices, but with less volatility and downside risk. These strategies should offer the ability to earn attractive and consistent monthly income, balancing yield and growth with a focus on long-term total returns. Consistency of yield and market participation are both crucial elements for investors trying to decide how the Income Advantage ETFs might fit into their portfolio.

The Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF and Invesco Global Bond ETF aim to provide consistent income and capital growth. ICCB and ICGB invest primarily in investment grade fixed income securities of governments, corporations and other issuers, providing investors an attractive option for diversification while participating in steady income and capital growth.

The initial offering of the four ETFs included in the above table has now closed. Units in the ETFs will be available for trading on TSX when the market opens today.

"Bps" refers to the unit of measurement known as "basis points," used to describe a percentage value or rate. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01% (1/100th of a percent) or 0.0001 in decimal form.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.7 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.com/ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

While Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF (QQCI) and Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (EQLI) have participation in market upside, it is potentially limited in exchange for premium income from its options strategy.

Nasdaq-100 Index® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and is licensed for use by Invesco Capital management LLC and sub-licensed by Invesco Canada Ltd. Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF (the "Product") has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. The Product is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT.

S&P®, S&P 500® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco Capital Management LLC and its sublicensees. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Indices.

