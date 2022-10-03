TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced changes to the Invesco Fixed Income (IFI) Investment Grade portfolio management team in Canada and the following funds:

Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund

Invesco Canadian Short-Term Bond Fund

Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF Fund

Invesco Global Bond Fund

Invesco Canadian Premier Balanced Fund

Invesco Canadian Premier Balanced Class

Invesco Diversified Yield Class

Invesco Global Balanced Fund

Invesco Global Balanced Class

Invesco Global Diversified Income Fund

Invesco Global Select Balanced Fund

Invesco Income Growth Fund

Invesco Select Balanced Fund

Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF

Invesco ESG Global Bond Fund ETF

The Invesco Investment Grade Team will continue to be led by Michael Hyman, Head of Global Credit Strategies. Mr. Hyman is supported by Matt Brill, Head of North American Investment Grade and Todd Schomberg, Senior Portfolio Manager. Collectively, Mr. Hyman, Mr. Brill and Mr. Schomberg have over 70 years in the industry and almost 2 decades of managing portfolios together. Avi Hooper, Portfolio Manager, will be removed from the portfolios listed above, effective today, October 3, 2022. There will be no change to the investment objective, philosophy and process for these Funds.

Since the expansion of IFI into the Canadian marketplace, the firm's investment grade strategies have been managed leveraging the full set of resources, expertise and capabilities of 175 investment professionals managing over US$392B in assets for clients around the globe as of June 30, 2022. The IFI team emphasizes a disciplined, repeatable process combining both top-down and bottom-up research that aims to uncover favorable risk/reward opportunities.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.4 trillion USD in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at www.invesco.ca.

Invesco is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2022

Media Relations Contact:

Matthew Chisum 212-652-4368

