TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced that it will waive the full 34 bps management fee on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (QQCI) and Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF (EQLI) until at least June 30, 2025 as detailed in the table below.

ETF Name and Series Ticker Current

Mgmt Fee

(bps) Effective Net

Mgmt Fee

(bps) Effective Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight

Income Advantage ETF (CAD Units) EQLI 34 0 Inception – June 30,

2025 Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income

Advantage ETF (CAD Units) QQCI 34 0 Inception – June 30,

2025

This extends the fee waiver period Invesco previously announced, which was until February 28, 2025.

Also, effective today, Invesco announced that Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF ("PFL") will change its name to Invesco Canadian Government Floating Rate Index ETF. This change is a result of a change to the name of the index PFL tracks and will better align with PFL's investment strategy and objectives. The ISIN and ticker will not change.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.85 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

