TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. today announced changes to some of its active equity mutual fund portfolio management teams. The updated teams will help address overlap in portfolio management capabilities and will help advance the firmwide goal of providing competitive long-term risk-adjusted investment returns. The changes are intended to enhance the following global/international and emerging markets equity funds, bringing the best of Invesco to Canadian clients by leveraging the firm's global capabilities:

Invesco International Companies Fund and Invesco International Companies Class will be managed by George Evans and Robert Dunphy ;

and ; Invesco Emerging Markets Fund and Invesco Emerging Markets Class will be managed by Justin Leverenz ;

; Invesco Europlus Fund will be managed by Clas Olsson , Borge Endresen , Mark McDonnell and Richard Nield ;

, , and ; Invesco Global Select Equity Class, Invesco Global Select Equity Fund, and the equity portion of Invesco Global Select Balanced Fund will be managed by John Delano ;

; Jeff Feng and Matt Peden will be removed as portfolio managers from the funds listed above, effective today, November 28, 2022 ; and

and will be removed as portfolio managers from the funds listed above, effective today, ; and Ronald Zibelli will be added as a portfolio manager of Invesco US Companies Fund and Invesco US Companies Class, Erik Voss and Ido Cohen will remain as portfolio managers on both funds; Erik Voss has announced his intent to retire, effective June 30, 2023 .

In addition to the portfolio management team changes noted above, the investment strategies of the following funds will be amended: Invesco Europlus Fund, Invesco International Companies Fund, Invesco International Companies Class, Invesco Global Select Balanced Fund, Invesco Global Select Equity Class, and Invesco Global Select Equity Fund .

Invesco Hong Kong Ltd. will also be removed as a sub-advisor to Invesco International Companies Fund, Invesco International Companies Class, Invesco Emerging Markets Fund, Invesco Emerging Markets Class, Invesco Global Select Equity Class, Invesco Global Select Equity Fund, and the equity portion of Invesco Global Select Balanced Fund.

There will be no changes to the investment objective of these funds.

