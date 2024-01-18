New ETFs represent the expansion of Invesco's robust Innovation and Income line-up

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced the launch of two new exchange traded funds (ETFs) that will provide investors with a way to easily access strategies relevant to the current market environment. This launch includes a new ETF offering Artificial Intelligence (AI) thematic exposure as well as a new income generating strategy that can be purchased in US dollars and complements investor interest in Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note ETF (PFL).

"Canadian investors have shown interest in Invesco ETFs that offer both innovative themes and differentiated access to income generation," said Pat Chiefalo, Senior Vice President, Head of ETFs & Indexed Strategies, Canada. "Today's launch expands our ETF product line-up into new strategies that we believe will resonate most with clients, offering unique ways to meet their desired investment outcomes."

Below are the two ETFs launching today:

ETF Name Ticker Management

Fee (bps) Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF (CAD Units and CAD Hedged Units) INAI / INAI.F 35 Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF (USD) (USD Units) IUFR.U 12

The Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF (INAI, INAI.F) is based on the Morningstar® Global Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Index, which is designed to deliver exposure to companies anticipated to have significant economic benefits due to their role in the advancement of AI technologies, including next generation AI technologies such as generative AI, AI data and infrastructure, AI services and AI software technologies.

Invesco is also launching a new ultra-short duration ETF to give Canadian investors the opportunity to access high quality US floating-rate notes in a Canadian ETF that is purchased in US dollars. The Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF (USD) (IUFR.U) tracks the FTSE US Treasury Floating-Rate Note Index, which seeks to invest in US Treasury floating rate notes with time-to-maturity greater than or equal to one month.

The initial offering of the two ETFs included in the above table has now closed. Units in the ETFs will be available for trading on TSX when the market opens today.

"Bps" refers to the unit of measurement known as "basis points," used to describe a percentage value or rate. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01% (1/100th of a percent) or 0.0001 in decimal form.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.49 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of Sept. 30, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

Contact: Rachael Peng, +1 713.214.4193, [email protected]

