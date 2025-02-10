Inturai Secures Second Commercial Customer Targeting Mass ISP Deployments

(CSE: PPB / FSE: 3QG)

Key Highlights:

Second Enterprise Customer Secured – Expanding P2P's footprint in the consumer market with continued commercial adoption and validating strong demand.

– Expanding P2P's footprint in the consumer market with continued commercial adoption and validating strong demand. Breakthrough 'Monetise the Consumer Router' Opportunity for ISPs – creating the ability to add services outside of internet and OTT applications to support real-world consumer environment intelligence.

– creating the ability to add services outside of internet and OTT applications to support real-world consumer environment intelligence. Scalable Revenue Model in Motion – Strengthening high-margin, software-driven monetization across critical infrastructure sectors.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) ("P2P Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its second enterprise customer, a leading North American solutions provider serving leading internet service providers (ISPs). This milestone reinforces the commercial momentum and demand for P2P Group's AI-driven spatial intelligence platform and its growing adoption opportunities.

The partner, a key technology enabler for ISPs in North America, has purchased P2P Group's software with a view to enhance its offerings and create a first-ever 'monetise the router' opportunity. This latest agreement demonstrates the increasing demand for AI software-driven, hardware-free solutions that transform how consumers and businesses manage and optimise real-world environments.

"Our continued momentum in attracting large distribution customers highlights the scalability and market demand for our technology," said Ed Clarke, CEO of P2P Group. "As businesses seek cheaper, smarter, more efficient solutions and leverage AI, P2P Group is well-positioned to drive significant value and expansion opportunities."

About P2P Group

P2P Group Ltd. is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.p2p-group.com .

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, P2P Group Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339