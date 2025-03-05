Inturai AI Platform Secures First Orders from Asian Technology Integrator, Expanding ISP and Healthcare Traction

(CSE: PPB / FSE: 3QG)

Key Highlights:

First Enterprise Orders in Asia – Expanding P2P's footprint in the region, marking the first commercial orders with a strategic technology integrator targeting mass ISP and Healthcare adoption in Asia .

– Expanding P2P's footprint in the region, marking the first commercial orders with a strategic technology integrator targeting mass ISP and Healthcare adoption in . Monetising the Consumer Router Opens New Markets – Enabling Internet Service Providers ("ISPs") and Healthcare Providers to create new revenue streams by integrating affordable, hardware-free AI-driven real-world intelligence in large markets such as SE Asia and India .

– Enabling Internet Service Providers ("ISPs") and Healthcare Providers to create new revenue streams by integrating affordable, hardware-free AI-driven real-world intelligence in large markets such as and . Scalable, High-Margin Revenue Model – Reinforcing P2P's software-driven monetisation strategy that scales rapidly globally.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to announce that its AI-powered spatial intelligence platform, Inturai, has secured its first commercial orders from LEGS Technologies Co., Ltd, a leading technology integrator in Asia including Cambodia, Thailand and Singapore and member of the AZ Group Conglomerate with businesses in Property Development, Healthcare, Finance and Technology. LEGS Technologies has a strong presence in the region, working with major internet service providers (ISPs), healthcare providers and across several other verticals. This milestone marks an important step in Inturai's expansion, reinforcing a strong demand for AI-driven, hardware-free sensing solutions within the ISP sector.

LEGS Technologies is an enabler for ISPs, focused on value-added products. By integrating Inturai's software, LEGS is pioneering the 'monetise the router' opportunity - enabling ISPs to provide next-generation services beyond standard internet and OTT applications. This adoption validates the growing need for scalable, AI-powered solutions that redefine how consumers and businesses manage their digital and physical environments. The company will immediately commence discussions for a deeper partnership and distribution models.

"Asia represents a significant growth opportunity, and securing LEGS Technologies as our first commercial customer in the region is a strong validation of Inturai's market fit," said Ed Clarke, CEO of P2P Group. "As ISPs seek smarter, software-driven solutions to enhance service offerings, Inturai is positioned to drive significant value in the sector."

This agreement strengthens P2P Group's expansion strategy, with a growing pipeline of ISPs evaluating Inturai for deployment. As Inturai is a subscription model, the initial quantity is not yet deemed financially material, and the Company will update the market should this change.

About P2P Group

P2P Group is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.p2p-group.com .

