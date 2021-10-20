Introhive Named one of 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Today's Youth by Great Place to Work Canada

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year and at least 30% of their employees must fit the millennial or younger demographics and they must have a minimum of 90% positive response to the statement "I am treated fairly regardless of my age". Great Place to Work® determined the best companies based on the overall Trust Index score from the youth working in the organization.

Founded in 2012, Introhive is one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada, recently listed a Top Growing Companies in Canada finalist by the Report on Business, and a two-time Deloitte Technology Fast 50 company. The company's artificial intelligence-powered revenue acceleration platform is trusted by some of the biggest brands in the world, including PwC, Grant Thornton, Colliers International, and Hitachi Solutions.

"As a fast-growing company, it's exciting to be recognized for our commitment to creating a workplace that new graduates and young professionals enjoy working and feel supported in," said Trish Rueda, Director of People and Culture at Introhive. "With more than half of our organization under the age of 34 (52% globally), this award is all the more meaningful. We are proud to help guide all of our employees throughout their careers at Introhive, providing them with opportunities to grow and the tools they need to expand their skill sets."

So far in 2021, Introhive has onboarded 170 employees. The company is currently hiring for a number of positions across Canada, the United States and Europe. Learn more by visiting the company's Careers page .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and relationship intelligence platforms, with the single largest revenue acceleration deployment in the world with customer PwC. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019 and 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ Awards, 2020 and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform seeks to enable organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Learn more at introhive.ai .

