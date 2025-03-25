Introhive Appoints Joanna Trimble as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Customer-Centric Growth and Market Expansion

FREDERICTON, NB, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Introhive, the leading Relationship Intelligence platform is pleased to announce the appointment of Joanna Trimble to the newly created Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) executive role. With over 30 years of experience in driving profitable revenue across high-growth and enterprise organizations, including a distinguished track record in the legal and professional services industries, Joanna will lead Introhive's global go-to-market strategy, including sales, marketing, customer success, and revenue operations. She will lead the team that will enhance customer experience and accelerate the company's next phase of growth.

This appointment comes at a critical time as professional services firms increasingly seek to transform the way they manage and maximize relationships to drive sustainable growth. Navigating this shift requires refining Introhive's go-to-market strategy to drive innovation and strengthen alignment with key vertical markets. With Joanna at the helm of Introhive's go-to-market strategy, the company is well-positioned to help professional services firms turn relationships into revenue through innovative solutions and expert guidance.

"Joanna brings a powerful combination of strategic vision, deep expertise in the legal and professional services sectors, and executional excellence, making her the ideal leader to help Introhive scale and deliver even greater value to our customers," said Lee Blakemore , CEO of Introhive. "Her impressive tenure in building high-growth sales organizations demonstrates her ability to drive transformational change, optimize go-to-market functions, and foster high-performing teams. This experience directly supports Introhive's mission to revolutionize how professional services firms manage, nurture, and leverage their client relationships to unlock value and drive meaningful growth."

A seasoned leader with deep expertise in go-to-market strategy and revenue growth, Joanna has a proven track record of driving business expansion and operational excellence within professional services, legal technology, and enterprise markets. Most recently, she founded Game Changer Consulting, a go-to-market advisory firm providing strategic guidance on sales, product marketing, leadership development, and organizational design.

Prior to that, as President of HotDocs, she exceeded growth targets through strategic go-to-market redesign, enterprise expansion, and a renewed customer success approach. Earlier, as CRO of CARET, she led a comprehensive transformation within the legal and accounting sectors, scaling recurring revenue and increasing market penetration through customer-centric innovation. Her executive tenure also includes leadership roles at Thomson Reuters, Kira Systems, and Practical Law Company, where she spearheaded initiatives that streamlined revenue operations, expanded customer reach, and deepened engagement.

"Introhive is at a pivotal stage of growth, and I'm excited to join a company that prioritizes innovation and customer success," said Joanna. "Having spent much of my career helping legal and professional services firms and companies enhance efficiency and maximize their client relationships and business outcomes, I see enormous potential for Introhive to help these firms and organizations drive measurable business impact through data-driven relationship intelligence. I look forward to working with such a talented team, and to be joining at this stage of their journey, working together to further optimize Introhive's potential in all areas of the market. I'm grateful to join a business that has a culture of empowering people – team members and customers alike."

Under Joanna's leadership, Introhive will strengthen its ability to deliver practical solutions that help professional services firms increase visibility into their client relationships for successful cross-selling and account expansion, streamline operations through data management automation, and improve customer retention with real-time insights and notifications.

