Introhive Strengthens Focus on Accounting and Advisory Firms with Key Hire and BDO Alliance Membership

FREDERICTON, NB, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Introhive, the leading Relationship Intelligence platform for the accounting and advisory profession is proud to announce two monumental steps in its pursuit to enhance value and innovation for professional services firms. Adam Klein, a distinguished leader in the accounting and advisory sector, has joined Introhive as Head of Industry, Accounting & Advisory. In parallel, the company is excited to begin its membership in the prestigious BDO Alliance. Together, these investments underscore Introhive's commitment to delivering greater market focus, insights, and cutting-edge solutions to accounting and advisory firms.

Welcoming Adam Klein: A Seasoned Leader and Advocate for Introhive

Adam Klein joins Introhive with an impressive track record of driving growth and innovation within the accounting and advisory profession. Most recently, Adam served as Chief Growth Officer at Top 75 US firm, Bennett Thrasher, where he led transformative growth strategies, strengthened global strategic partnerships, and implemented critical business development, sales and marketing initiatives. Adam has also held leadership roles at Top 25 US firm, Aprio and is known for his deep industry insights, relationships, and ability to foster success in a complex and rapidly evolving market.

In addition to his accomplishments inside leading accounting firms, Adam has been a notable champion for accounting and advisory firm growth as an active leader and speaker with the Association for Accounting Marketing (AAM), numerous industry groups, and international associations and alliances.

Notably, both Bennett Thrasher and Aprio have been prominent clients of Introhive, making Adam uniquely positioned to champion and expand Introhive's presence in the Accounting and Advisory space. As Head of Industry, Adam will focus on Introhive's global market, working alongside the go-to-market and product teams to empower firms with Introhive's solutions and deliver measurable ROI.

"Adam's addition to our team is a tremendous win not only for Introhive but also for the firms we serve," said Lee Blakemore , CEO of Introhive. "His decade plus of accounting and advisory industry expertise, combined with his unwavering enthusiasm for our solution, will immediately strengthen our ability to help clients realize the value of relationship intelligence and data automation to transform and drive their most critical growth objectives."

Driving Innovation for Advisory Firms: Introhive Joins the BDO Alliance USA

Strengthening its footprint in the accounting and advisory space, Introhive proudly joins the BDO Alliance. This strategic membership positions Introhive as a valuable partner to the BDO member network, including participation in regional events and taking the stage at Evolve, the BDO Alliance USA Conference. As part of its involvement in the BDO Alliance, Introhive will bring expert perspectives like Adam's on harnessing technology for growth and influence innovative practices across the profession.

"Our new membership in the BDO Alliance reflects our ongoing dedication to serving the broader professional services community," said Justin Picciano , Vice President of Sales & Client Success. "Together with Adam's appointment, these milestones mark a new chapter in ensuring accounting and advisory firms have access to the tools and expertise they need to strengthen client relationships and accelerate growth."

