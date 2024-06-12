TORONTO, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - There's a delicious new assortment of premium sweet treats at your local Tims to satisfy your cravings: two new flavours of Dream Cookies and Filled Ring Dream Donuts!

Tim Hortons Dream Cookies are soft on the inside and chewy on the outside, packed with craveable ingredients, and baked fresh in-restaurant throughout the day. After a successful platform launch last year, Tims is now launching two new Dream Cookie flavours – OREO DOUBLE STUF® and CARAMILK® – alongside the already-popular Reese's® Minis with Pecans.

The new OREO DOUBLE STUF® Dream Cookie features a soft and chewy cookies & cream base that's topped and filled with frosting and sprinkled with OREO crumble on top. The new CARAMILK® Dream Cookie is a chocolate caramel cookie packed with milk chocolate chips and filled with a deliciously gooey caramel filling.

Also new and now available at Tims restaurants across Canada are two new flavours of Filled Ring Dream Donuts: CARAMILK® and Wildberry Cheesecake!

"Our premium Dream Cookies and Filled Ring Dream Donuts offer an elevated twist on the baked goods our guests have always loved – and with the amazing value for money that Tims is known for," says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"Our Dream Cookies and Filled Ring Dream Donuts make for a fun and affordable way to spoil your friends and family with some indulgent and delicious treats to celebrate the everyday."

