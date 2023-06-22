Building off Tim Hortons current Dream Donut platform, Tims new Dream Cookies are soft and chewy, topped with delectable ingredients, and baked fresh in-restaurant throughout the day.





TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - There's a delicious new treat at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada to celebrate the everyday: Dream Cookies!

Building off Tim Hortons current Dream Donut platform, Tims new Dream Cookies are soft and chewy, topped with delectable ingredients, and baked fresh in-restaurant throughout the day.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan x Tim Hortons Dream Cookies Introducing Tim Hortons Dream Cookies, a new elevated cookie experience at Tims restaurants across Canada with three delicious flavours to try (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

There are three Dream Cookie flavours now available, including the Rocky Road Dream Cookies™ – a rich chocolate cookie that's stuffed with pecans and marshmallows – plus a Dream Cookie that is filled with pecans, white and milk chocolate chips, topped with Reese's® Minis and another made with white chocolate chips topped with and M&M'S® Minis chocolate candies®.

"Our Dream Cookies are a trendy and tasty new treat to enjoy at Tims," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "They also offer great value for money as guests can pick up a discounted four-pack to celebrate the everyday with their family and friends."

Tim Hortons has partnered with Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – best known for her leading role in the global hit Netflix series "Never Have I Ever" – to help launch Dream Cookies across Canada. After growing up with daily Tims Runs in Mississauga, Ont., with her family, Maitreyi and her brother Vishwaa star in a new Tim Hortons TV commercial for Dream Cookies.

"I've always loved Tim Hortons and Tims cookies were something my family always shared together so I'm super excited to be helping introduce Dream Cookies to Canadians," says Maitreyi.

"I tweeted last year that I'd missed Tims while I was away from home and that led to a super fun experience visiting the Tim Hortons Test Kitchen in Toronto with my brother and mom. We all got to have a sneak peek of the Dream Cookies recipes that were still being developed. I was already obsessed with the cookies at Tims, but these Dream Cookies are just beyond."

Head to your local Tim Hortons, order ahead on the Tims mobile app or for delivery and treat yourself to a box of Dream Cookies!

© Mars or Affiliates. The M&M'S® brand and REESE'S Trademark and trade dress are used under license from their respective owners.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

