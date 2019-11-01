Introducing the Finalists for the Donation of $125,000 from iA Financial Group

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group is calling on Canadians to vote for one of the ten charities that have qualified as finalists to receive the grand prize donation of $125,000 in the third edition of the company's philanthropic contest.

Hundreds of charities working in the health, education and social services sectors that provide respite to the loved ones of persons in need answered iA Financial Group's call in September and entered the contest. A jury reviewed all projects received from across the country and chose ten finalists, for which you can now vote.

The public has until November 29th to go to donations-contest.ia.ca and vote for the two projects they find most inspiring.

Almost $300,000 will be distributed among the ten finalists, including a donation of $125,000 to the charity that receives the most votes, $50,000 each for second and third place, and $10,000 each for the remaining seven charities. The winners will be announced on December 12th.

The top 10 finalists and their projects (from west to east):

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation raises funds for specialized adult health services and research for all British Columbians with complex health problems or injuries. A donation from iA Financial Group would allow the Foundation to fund a pilot project aimed at providing support to caregivers of people with dementia. Alberta AdaptAbilities Association, EDMONTON, ALBERTA

AdaptAbilities provides monthly and seasonal support to over 2,000 individuals through three respite centres in Edmonton and offers various activity programs. The $125,000 would allow AdaptAbilities to extend its services to five more locations across the greater Edmonton area and help even more people. Battleford Boys & Girls Club, NORTH BATTLEFORD, SASKATCHEWAN

The Club provides a safe place where children and youth can experience new opportunities and develop confidence. The major donation from iA Financial Group would help the Club support even more people through its Drop-In initiative, which includes quality educational and recreational programs, healthy meals, interaction with positive models and essential emotional support. Ronald McDonald House Toronto, TORONTO, ONTARIO

Ronald McDonald House serves as a place to call home for families with seriously ill children undergoing treatment. The donation of $125,000 would help Ronald McDonald House Toronto set up a room in the Hospital For Sick Children, accessible 24/7, where family members and caregivers of sick children can take a break and get some rest. Massey Centre, TORONTO, ONTARIO

Massey Centre's mission is to support vulnerable pregnant and parenting adolescents. A donation from iA Financial Group would help the Centre hire a respite coordinator, who would recruit, train and organize volunteers who want to help young mothers take time for themselves. Jennifer Ashleigh Children's Charity (JACC), UXBRIDGE, ONTARIO

Jennifer Ashleigh Children's Charity's mission is to improve the quality of life for seriously and chronically ill children and their families by providing financial support. A donation from iA Financial Group will help JACC double the number of respite services available to Ontario families for 2020. The Lighthouse Children and Families, MONTREAL, QUEBEC

The Lighthouse offers free respite to families of seriously ill children in pediatric palliative care. A donation of $125,000 would help The Lighthouse and its partners extend their services to help families in the Ottawa Valley, Estrie, Mauricie, Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Gaspésie regions. Association pour l'intégration sociale, région de Québec (AISQ), QUEBEC , QUEBEC

The AISQ (social integration association, Quebec region) helps improve the wellbeing and quality of life of people with intellectual disabilities and their families. A donation of $125,000 would help support OASIS+, a service that pairs students in social services or occupational therapy with families of people with intellectual disabilities or who are on the autism spectrum. Centre d'aide aux proches aidants des Basques (CAPAB), TROIS-PISTOLES, QUEBEC

The mission of the CAPAB (Basques RCM caregiver support centre) is to improve the quality of life of caregivers in the Basques RCM so they can continue to care for their loved one. A donation from iA Financial Group will help the centre improve its in-home respite service and help develop a new respite service outside the home. Prince Edward Island Association for Community Living (PEIACL) CHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

The PEIACL assists people with intellectual disabilities and their families to lead the way in advancing inclusion in their own lives and in their communities. A donation of $125,000 will help the association hold "Caregiver Connection" respite weekend retreats for caregivers over the next two years.

