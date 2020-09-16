Introducing the All-New CTV Digital Experience

– The complete suite of CTV-branded entertainment channels now streaming from one

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - With the new fall season launching next week, CTV today introduced its all-in-one digital video platform, representing the next evolution of the #1 Canadian "Must Keep TV" brand. Now streaming from CTV.ca and the CTV app on mobile devices and connected/smart TVs, audiences can get even more value for their television subscriptions all in one place for the first time ever, with livestreams and on-demand viewing of all the must-see programming from CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV2, as well as Canada's #1 lineup from CTV in addition to full seasons of hit CTV programming.*

The newly designed, 100% ad-supported service leverages the same technology that powers Crave, Bell Media's subscription streaming service. The platform provides access for subscribers of CTV-branded entertainment channels to stream premium content from those channels, as well as CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, all at no additional cost and with one simple login.

"This is a natural but huge step in the evolution of the CTV brand, allowing for an unprecedented cross-pollination of hits – where GREY'S ANATOMY and TRANSPLANT sit next to THE HANDMAID'S TALE and CORNER GAS ANIMATED, or STAR TREK: PICARD and SPIDER-MAN, and so many more," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "By offering the powerhouse collection from the CTV-branded portfolio all together, CTV provides virtually limitless curations and collections, delivering unmatched value for content."

For advertisers, the state-of-the-art hub also unlocks exciting new opportunities to connect with audiences on CTV digital platforms.

"We're incredibly excited to reach this milestone, which is surely the next chapter in CTV's legacy as Canada's #1 media brand," said Stewart Johnston, President, Media Sales and Marketing, Bell Media. "This sponsor-friendly destination gives our advertising partners the maximum amount of buying flexibility, allowing for platform agnostic programmatic trading while offering a unique opportunity to engage with audiences in a premium digital environment, dramatically increasing opportunities to reach our viewers across multiple platforms."

