Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Prize

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Elana Rabinovitch, Executive Director of the Scotiabank Giller Prize, today announced the five-member jury panel for the 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize. Twenty-twenty-three marks the 30th anniversary of the Prize, founded by the late Toronto businessman Jack Rabinovitch in honour of his wife, Doris Giller, a literary journalist.

The Scotiabank Giller Prize celebrates the best in Canadian fiction – both long format and short stories. Past winners of the Prize include Margaret Attwood, Alice Munro, Michael Ondaatje, and Mordecai Richler.

Chairing the jury panel is the incomparable and award-winning writer of fiction, non-fiction and poetry, Ian Williams. Ian won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2019 for his arresting novel, Reproduction. He is currently a tenured professor at The University of Toronto.

Joining Ian on the jury are fellow Canadian writers Sharon Bala and Brian Thomas Isaac. Sharon's debut novel, The Boat People, won the Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction and the 2020 Newfoundland & Labrador Book Award, has been listed for a torrent of awards and prizes and is published worldwide in translation.

Brian Thomas Isaac exploded onto the scene in 2022 with his bestselling debut novel, All the Quiet Places. Aside from being longlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize and winning the Indigenous Voices Award, his career includes bull riding, bricklaying and working in the Northern Alberta oil fields

Rounding out the international component for the 30th anniversary jury panel are Rebecca Makkai and Neel Mukherjee. Rebecca was a finalist for both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. Her novel The Great Believers won the ALA Carnegie Medal, the Stonewall Book Award, the Clark Prize, the L.A. Times Book Prize and was one of The New York Times' 10 Best Books of 2018.

Neel Mukherjee is the author of several works, most recently Avian, his book for the Cahiers Series. He has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize and has won the Royal Society of Literature's Encore Award and the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Award. He is a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.

Audible.ca will provide each jury member with a complimentary one-year membership to listen to available submissions, as well as titles by other Canadian writers. For all listeners, Audible.ca has a dedicated Scotiabank Giller Prize page for easy discovery of some of Canada's most exciting literary voices.

Kobo will be providing each jury with an eReader for their reading duties.

The longlist will be presented at an event in early September, with the shortlist announced later in the month. The winner will be named during a nationally televised black-tie dinner and awards ceremony honouring the finalists in Toronto in November. Visit scotiabankgillerprize.ca/important-dates/ for information regarding important dates and events.

Submissions for the 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize are now being accepted. The 2023 submission package, including updated details, can be found at scotiabankgillerprize.ca. The first submission deadline for books published between October 1,2022 and February 28, 2023, is February 17, 2023.

About the Prize

The Giller Prize, founded by Jack Rabinovitch in 1994, highlights the very best in Canadian fiction year after year. In 2005, the prize teamed up with Scotiabank who increased the winnings four-fold. The Scotiabank Giller Prize now awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel or short story collection published in English, and $10,000 to each of the finalists. The award is named in honour of the late literary journalist Doris Giller by her husband Toronto businessman Jack Rabinovitch, who passed away in August 2017.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at October 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

About Audible, Inc.

Audible is a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible.ca content includes more than 800,000 audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. Audible has millions of members around the world who subscribe to one of 10 localized services designed for customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US. Audible members download nearly 4 billion hours of content annually and listen across a wide range of supported devices.

For further information: Elana Rabinovitch, Scotiabank Giller Prize, [email protected], T: 416-275-5418; Doug Johnson, Scotiabank, [email protected]