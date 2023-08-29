Part of Nature's Path Organic Foods, Que Pasa's Organic, Round Tortilla Chips are Perfect for Dipping

RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - You can say Que Pasa is rounding out their tortilla game. Introducing Que Pasa Rounds, an expansion of the snack brand's portfolio rolling into stores today. A member of the Nature's Path Organic Foods family, Que Pasa products are Canada Organic Certified, Certified Gluten Free and Non-GMO Project Verified - providing consumers with delicious tortilla chips that are gluten-free, nut-free, vegan and made from plants grown in healthy, nutrient-dense, organic soil.

"Nature's Path has always been driven by our passion for organics and commitment to delivering exceptional flavors to your table - that are both good for you and good for the planet. With Que Pasa Rounds, we've once again delivered on that promise," says Arjan Stephens, President of Nature's Path Organic Foods. "Que Pasa Rounds are not only a new addition to our product line but a representation of our ongoing pursuit of excellence and dedication to innovation."

Que Pasa Rounds join the Que Pasa family of tortilla chips including White Corn, Yellow Corn, Blue Corn, Jalapeno & Lime, Thin and Crispy Sea Salt, Thin and Crispy Twist of Lime, Grain-Free Squeeze of Lime, Grain-Free Sea Salt and Nacho Grain-Free. The perfect, dip-ready chip, Que Pasa's newest product is now available in Canada at grocery and natural food stores nationwide Cases of Que Pasa Rounds can also be purchased directly on the Nature's Path website, with each case containing a dozen 300g bags.

Four Decades of Delish Dipping

Que Pasa began as a street-front deli in Vancouver, BC in 1983, making tortilla chips the traditional Mexican way - with organic whole kernel corn, ground between volcanic stones for the perfect texture and purest taste. Made today in a zero-waste facility, Que Pasa shares Nature's Path Foods' deep commitment to organics, sustainability and nourishing communities. Que Pasa Rounds are Canada Organic Certified, Certified Gluten Free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

For over 35 years, Nature's Path Organic Foods has been a family-run company committed to leaving the earth better than it was found through quality organic food and sustainable farming practices, with an emphasis on long-term growth, impact and legacy. Nature's Path Organic Foods is a triple bottom line company focusing on people, planet and profit. As a result, there has always been a commitment to meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

"Access to organic, nourishing food that benefits both the body and the planet is something we view as a universal right," says Arjan Stephens, President of Nature's Path Organic Foods. "Embedded within our company's very core is an unwavering dedication to sustainability and organic principles. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation, all the while ensuring to uphold our pledge to enhance the earth for future generations."

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Que Pasa®, EnviroKidz®, Anita's Organic Mills® and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States

