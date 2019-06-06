Introducing Portage Power: Growing renewable generation for the city of Ottawa

OTTAWA, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. is pleased to announce that its renewable generation business will now operate as Portage Power.

Since its creation in 2000, Energy Ottawa Inc. has grown into a highly successful, diversified and innovative energy company. The company's renewable generation capacity has grown more than five-fold since 2012 – from 22 MW to 128 MW today. With hydroelectric facilities in Ontario, Quebec and New York State, the company has outgrown its local title.

For more information about Portage Power, visit portagepower.com

Quick Facts

Portage Power is the largest municipally-owned producer of green power in the province of Ontario with a generation capacity of 128 megawatts – enough to power 107,000 homes.

with a generation capacity of 128 megawatts – enough to power 107,000 homes. It owns 100 per cent of the hydroelectric facilities at the Chaudière Falls site on both sides of the Ottawa River, including the Ottawa River Ring Dam.

Portage Power's hydroelectric generation produces 115.5 megawatts of electricity annually – enough to power 95,000 homes

The company owns majority shares in two landfill gas-to-energy facilities which produce 10.2 megawatts of electricity annually – enough to power 10,000 homes

Through a partnership with the City of Ottawa , Portage Power operates eight large solar generation systems installed on municipal buildings, consisting of 8,861 solar panels

Quotes

"As we look towards the future and the next chapter in our growth and diversification, we felt that we needed a name that better reflects our transition towards becoming a more expansive generation company. Now, as Portage Power, the company will continue to exercise its commitment to building a sustainable energy future through its ability to leverage renewable technologies to create electricity responsibly."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer



About Hydro Ottawa



Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to more than 332,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

www.hydroottawa.com

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Youtube

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Rebecca Hickey, Supervisor, Media and Public Affairs, Tel: 613-738-5499 ext. 2345, rebeccahickey@hydroottawa.com

Related Links

http://www.hydroottawaholding.com/holding/

