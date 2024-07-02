For a limited time, Mario and friends are taking over the Boston Pizza experience, introducing a new Mushroom Kingdom-inspired menu feature.

TORONTO, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - To bring fun to families across Canada, Boston Pizza announced today that they are renewing their collaboration with Nintendo for another summer. Kicking off on July 2 and running to September 30, 2024, Boston Pizza guests across Canada will get the chance to immerse themselves in the Mushroom Kingdom with an all-new menu feature, interactive gameplay experiences, an exciting contest, and more.

"Following a successful first year partnering with one of the world's premier entertainment brands, we knew we wanted to bring more Mario fun to Boston Pizza guests," said James Kawalecki, Vice President Marketing, Boston Pizza International. "As the leader of family dining occasions, we continually seek to enhance the kids experience and this collaboration does just that."

As an exciting new addition to the partnership this year, the Boston Pizza kids' menu will feature a Power-Up Mushroom & Pepperoni Pizza to help fuel kids' next adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom. Kids can also enjoy a variety of exciting activities featuring the beloved and iconic characters and games available on the Nintendo Switch system.

Back for another limited time, kids and families can take their fun to the next level with Nintendo Switch Fun Sundays - an enhanced dining experience that will be offered at select Boston Pizza locations in big cities and small towns across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and for the first time, in Manitoba. Every Sunday in September, guests in the Nintendo Switch Fun Sundays reserved section at participating restaurants have the option of ordering an extra special menu item: a Nintendo Switch system, delivered right to their table for families to use during their dining experience (available to borrow with the Nintendo staff's support on a first come, first served basis). The system will come equipped with some fan-favourite games featuring Mario that guests can enjoy as they await their meal. Visit BostonPizza.com in September for details about the Nintendo Switch Fun Sundays, including locations, dates and times.

To help keep the fun going at home, Boston Pizza will give Canadians the chance to win one of 25 prize packs each of which include a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and three selected games featuring Mario. Plus, 20 additional winners will receive Nintendo branded merchandise valued at $250 CAD. Winners will be drawn on October 1, 2024, and must meet contest eligibility criteria.

Families can discover Mario and friends on Nintendo Switch - a versatile video game system that can be played anytime, anywhere. The Nintendo Switch family of systems is home to a vast library of exclusive games from beloved franchises like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. For more information about Nintendo Switch and its library of games, visit http://www.nintendo.com/en_CA/switch/.

Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor, or administrator of this contest.

About Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza is Canada's number one casual dining brand. The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from coast-to-coast for 60 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with take-out and delivery. Boston Pizza International Inc. has been recognized both as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for 30 years. For more information about the Boston Pizza brand and our local restaurants and initiatives, visit us at https://bostonpizza.com/en/index.html.

® Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership. All Boston Pizza registered Canadian trademarks and unregistered Canadian trademarks containing the words "Boston", "BP", and/or "Pizza" are trademarks owned by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership and licensed by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership to Boston Pizza International Inc. Nintendo trademarks are properties of Nintendo.

