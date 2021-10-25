Introducing 'Business Class: Build It Braver,' a new podcast for savvy entrepreneurs from American Express

Host Vivian Kaye will share her own story of business success as the founder and CEO of KinkyCurlyYaki, a seven-figure international hair-extension business. Kaye, who dropped out of college and battled depression in her early adulthood, exemplifies the resilient entrepreneurial passion that inspired Business Class: Build It Braver .

The bi-weekly podcast debuts with an episode featuring entrepreneurial expert, Joe Mimran, founder of Joe Fresh and former Dragon on CBC's Dragon's Den, who talks with Catherine Addai, founder of fashion company Kaela Kay. The pair discuss how and when to scale up business production, how to take business to the next level of growth, and much more - providing invaluable insights for listeners.

"We're thrilled to enter the podcast space with a wealth of talent to share valuable and actionable business insights for listeners," said Paul Roman, Vice President & General Manager, Global Commercial Services at American Express. "Small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy, and these past 18 months have been an incredibly challenging time for entrepreneurs to navigate through to recovery. We know that owning a small business takes courage and resilience and we hope that Business Class: Build It Braver can become a kind of companion for Canadian business owners."

Throughout this Fall and Winter, listeners can anticipate episodes to include inspiring stories of entrepreneurs across the country, and important business topics such as obtaining start-up funding and maintaining cash flow. Each episode will explore a different business challenge and demonstrate the commitment, hope and camaraderie present between SBOs and seasoned mentors with meaningful perspectives for success.

"Learning the stories of fellow business owners and picking the brains of top business talents has been truly inspiring," said host Kaye, who owns and operates the Ontario-based hair extension business KinkyCurlyYaki. "Though we come from diverse backgrounds and work within different industries, as entrepreneurs, we are family. I can't wait to team up with Amex to share these stories with the broader business community and offer valuable business education to help SBOs navigate today's business challenges."

Business Class: Build It Braver is available on all major podcast platforms. To learn more, visit amex.ca/builditbraver.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About American Express Business Class

American Express Business Class is an educational resource for today's business leaders. It provides modern business education through compelling stories, timely tips and inspiring insights from business experts, industry leaders, and savvy entrepreneurs.

SOURCE American Express Canada

For further information: Olivia Leary, [email protected]

Related Links

www.americanexpress.com

