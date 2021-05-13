Introducing Absolut Watermelon – The new, naturally refreshing flavour from Absolut

In recent years, several vodka brands have added watermelon flavours to their rosters, most of which contain very high levels of sugar. Absolut Watermelon revolutionizes the category, by clearly answering drinkers' demands for natural ingredients.

"We're really excited to add a fresh new flavour to the mix with Absolut Watermelon, a refreshing fruit flavour that is synonymous with summer. Perfectly served in a variety of delicious cocktails – making it your new go-to summer drink. Absolut Watermelon has allowed us to broaden our portfolio and offer consumers a variety of products & cocktails suited for any occasion – so go ahead and Mix it Up," said Anika Sharma, Assistant Brand Manager, Absolut Vodka.

Absolut Watermelon opens up for a truly optimized flavour profile, with all natural ingredients, and no added sugar. A smooth taste, with a distinct fruity watermelon zing, imbuing fun into your cocktail, making it your go-to choice.

Get to mixing and discover a refreshing and smooth summer flavour that's a key ingredient in many of today's classic cocktails. Sample these easy-to-mix Absolut Watermelon recipes:

ABSOLUT WATERMELON AND SODA

1 ½ oz Absolut Watermelon

3 oz Soda Water

Watermelon slice

Lime wedge

How to mix: Pour all the ingredients in a glass and add ice to the top. Garnish with a slice of watermelon and lime wedge on top.

ABSOLUT WATERMELON SPRITZ

1 oz Absolut Watermelon

3 oz Sparkling wine

0.2 oz Simple syrup

4 Watermelon cubes

Mint sprig

Watermelon slice

How to mix: Muddle the watermelon cubes into a shaker, add the vodka and the simple syrup. Fine strain into a copa glass and top it up with sparkling wine. Garnish with mint sprig and watermelon slice.

For more inspiring sips, and tips, on how to make a splash this summer with Absolut Watermelon, please visit Absolut.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

