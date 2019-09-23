Introducing A&W's Bison Burger Exclusively in Saskatchewan

"Saskatchewan is a province proud of the role its agriculture plays in Canada and on the world stage," says Susan Senecal, A&W Canada's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to support the hard work and innovation of Canadian ranchers, and excited to bring our new Bison Burger to Saskatchewan. This is a great tasting recipe made with the unique flavour of quality 100% Canadian bison."

This premium Bison Burger is three ounces of Canadian prairie-raised bison, topped with creamy mayonnaise, fresh lettuce and tomato, grilled onions and a dollop of grainy mustard. After a successful promotion in Manitoba during the spring, the Bison Burger is now available across A&W locations in Saskatchewan until supplies last.

Saskatchewan is home to 46 A&W restaurants, with the 47th opening in Saskatoon this year and the 48th to open next year in Regina. These are owned by franchisees, many of whom grew up on local farms and several are still farmers themselves. Their restaurants employ more than 1,500 people from communities across the province, and the company has a long-standing commitment to investing in Saskatchewan, including a five million dollar commitment to the Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence at the University of Saskatchewan and raising more than one million dollars for MS in the province.

About A&W

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. is Canada's original and fastest growing quick service burger chain. It is 100 per cent Canadian owned and is one of the strongest brand names in the Canadian foodservice industry. A&W is the nation's second largest hamburger chain with more than 970 locations coast-to-coast. For more information, please visit www.aw.ca.

