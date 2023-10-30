Internationally-Acclaimed Journalists Siyabulela Mandela, Nohza Ben Mohamed Albouchi, Mustapha Dumbuya, Shogofa Danish and Beatrice Senadju Announced As Keynote Speakers For The 2023 Journalists For Human Rights Gala Event

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - For the past twenty-one years, Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) has continued its important work of mobilizing media and empowering journalists around the world to cover human rights stories objectively and effectively. This year's Night for Rights Gala, taking place at Liberty Grand on November 2nd, brings ambassadors and journalists together to celebrate the milestones and further the efforts JHR initiatives have made globally.

"I'm honoured to share the powerful work that has been done by JHR in raising awareness around human rights, governance and positive societal change through the voices of our incredible line-up of speakers," said Bill Killorn, Interim Executive Director for JHR. "We are extremely grateful to all our donors, patrons, and partners for supporting us at this year's gala. This is our time to thank the many Canadian citizens, organizations and companies that ensure we can continue our challenging work locally and abroad."

Hosted by Devo Brown, a host and personality that can be seen on Breakfast Television, Night for Rights 2023 will feature JHR's Tunisia Nohza Ben Mohamed Albouchi as one of the keynote speakers. Nohza will talk about her experience as a female journalist covering the Arab Spring, and her vision to continuously drive and shape the mission of JHR's role in Tunisia. Afghan Journalist, Shogofa Danish worked in media for almost eight years, before coming to Canada through JHR's Meta Fellow program. As another keynote, Shogofa will share the story of this move and its impact on her life and career.

Along with the many Canadians who purchased tickets and tables to support this year's gala, the event has drawn support from key Canadian organizations and companies. Top contributors, known as Distinguished Partners, include The Google News Initiative, Audi Canada, and UPS. Other key partners include: CTV News, The CBC, Global News, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Logic, Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, Unifor, Boyden, and Michael MacMillian and Cathy Spoel, The Canadian Press, Post Media, The Globe & Mail, Rogers, and Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications.

The organization is also grateful to its hospitality sponsors including Liberty Entertainment Group, Ontario Craft Wineries, Czechvar, Flow Alkaline Spring Water, Ceder's, Tromba Tequila and Innis & Gunn.

JHR is honoured for the continuous advocacy and partnerships from Canadians to empower journalists around the world. To further support JHR initatives and programs, donate to Fund A Need and make a difference today.

About Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 21 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with over 19,000 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in over 16 countries. For more information, please visit www.jhr.ca.

