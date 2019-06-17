Aéro Montréal accompanies a delegation of 60 companies and showcases new innovation models

LE BOURGET, France, June 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Aéro Montréal, Québec's aerospace cluster, is participating this week in Québec's trade mission to the International Paris Air Show - Le Bourget (SIAE). The mission is being organized by the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, jointly with Aéro Montréal and the Délégation générale du Québec in Paris.

The Paris Air Show is the world's largest aerospace exhibition. It is held every two years, alternating with the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK. The companies, educational institutions and research organizations that are part of the mission are developing business opportunities with major partners on the international aerospace stage.

"The dynamism and expertise of Québec SMEs are major strengths in Québec's aerospace industry," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation. "SMEs are meeting the needs of prime contractors and equipment manufacturers in Québec in a significant way and have created 1,100 jobs in the past year alone. The Québec government is proud to be collaborating in the aerospace cluster's initiatives, such as Accelerator 360°, which is designed to support the growth of our SMEs in international markets. They will be able to continue to stand out in a competitive international market by leveraging their creativity and innovation."

During the mission, Aéro Montréal is planning to promote the importance of adopting new innovation models to ensure the growth of the industry. "The innovation we are talking about should not be limited to companies' manufacturing processes; it also involves new management and organizational models," noted Suzanne M. Benoît, President of Aéro Montréal. "In this regard, the secretariat of the Aéro Montréal cluster must act as a model for the ecosystem. That's why we are taking advantage of this Québec mission to organize various networking activities and workshops focusing on the importance of collaboration, internationalization and the integration of disruptive technologies into the supply chain."

Aéro Montréal has also been invited to participate, on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show, in an event organized by the European Aerospace Cluster Partnership (EACP). This involvement will enable Aéro Montréal to discuss the success factors that make clusters efficient and effective.

The Paris Air Show also offers a prime opportunity for Aéro Montréal to organize numerous networking events that allow SMEs to connect with potential international partners and customers. In addition, Aéro Montréal is holding many meetings with its counterparts in foreign clusters and associations with a view to developing bilateral relations benefiting members of the respective organizations.

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Québec and Canada, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

