International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Mobilizes to Provide Emergency Aid in Response to Iranian Attacks

Global humanitarian aid organization expedites distribution of emergency food as threat of escalation looms

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Following the attacks from Iran on April 13 in which hundreds of drones and missiles were launched at Israel from Iran and its proxies, The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) announced today it has taken immediate action to approve $600,000 for emergency food and shelter boxes.

"The Fellowship has been preparing for an escalation along the northern border of Israel since October 7, and we haven't stopped since," said Fellowship President, Yael Eckstein.

The Fellowship's emergency aid initiative includes packing and distribution of 5,000 emergency food boxes and 1,000 shelter boxes, meant equip civilians and municipalities with essential food and hygiene items as well as emergency equipment such as flashlights, large batteries, and radio transistors in the event of a situation or escalation that would require spending days or weeks in shelters.

The morning after the attacks, Fellowship staff also completed the distribution of Passover aid cards to ensure elderly and other vulnerable populations would have them in time for the upcoming holiday.

"It's a miracle that 99% of the missiles fired at Israel were intercepted," said Robin Van Etten, member of the Board of Directors for IFCJ Canada. "Now, it's all about preparation for what could happen next, and we're preparing for every scenario with the utmost urgency."

In 2023, The Fellowship provided more than $19 million in emergency aid and assistance to hundreds of thousands of Israelis in the first three months after October 7.

Eckstein added, "No matter what the risk, the crisis, or the need—big or small—The Fellowship will always be there, as we have for more than 40 years."

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) was founded in 2003 to promote better understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews and to build broad support for Israel. IFCJ Canada is a registered Canadian charity governed by an independent Board of Directors and led by President Yael Eckstein. For over 20 years, IFCJ Canada has worked alongside a network of Fellowship offices worldwide, including in the United States, Israel, and Korea. Today, The Fellowship is one of the largest providers of humanitarian aid in Israel and is a leading force helping Jews in need worldwide. For more information, visit www.ifcj.ca .

