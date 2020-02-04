International Day of Women and Girls in Science - Free Access to the Science Centre For Girls 17 and Under

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of the UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the Science Centre is offering free admission to all its exhibitions for girls 17 and under on February 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Inspirational women from major companies

According to Statistics Canada, women make up less than a quarter of the workforce in science and technology (STEM). While the situation is improving in certain areas, there is still work to be done. For this reason, Women and Girls in Science will offer girls in high school (and elementary school) the opportunity to meet inspiring women working in prestigious companies in the Montréal region, such as Pratt & Whitney, Ubisoft Montréal, Expedia, Element AI, and L'Oréal Canada. In total, more than twenty organizations will be on hand to share the event's objective: to stimulate the interest of young women in pursuing careers in science.

A groundbreaking partnership with UQAM

UQAM is returning as a presenting partner of the event, in addition to featuring its Faculty of Science. The Fun with Science section, run entirely by its research professors and graduate students, will host a variety of interactive workshops on battery production, robot programming and living neurons as well as presenting fascinating, accessible mini-lectures.

Even though the event is being held as part of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, it is open to all!

To learn more about the event, visit our website

For photos from last year, visit our electronic press room

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre is a complex dedicated to science and technology, with more than 700,000 visitors annually. It is characterized by its accessible, interactive approach and its showcasing of local innovation and know-how. Its partners are TELUS, Volvo, Énergir, Cogeco and La Presse +.

