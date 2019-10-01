International Day of Older Persons - Midterm review of Montréal's 2018-2020 Municipal Action Plan for Seniors

This special day of celebration is also a great opportunity for the city to unveil its midterm review of the 2018-2020 Municipal Action Plan for Seniors. The Plan was developed following a public consultation process involving both seniors and organizations that provide services to seniors. Forty actions were since taken under one of the following main areas of action: "A city and neighbourhoods on a human scale", "In favour of greater social cohesion", "Seniors engaged in their communities", and "Seniors at the heart of our partnerships".

"Senior citizens play a crucial role in the development of our communities. On this International Day of Older Persons, we salute their invaluable contribution. We would also like to take this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to taking swift, effective and coherent action in collaboration with our community partners," said Nathalie Goulet.

Inclusive development

We take great pride in our city's accomplishments with respect to the improvement of our seniors' quality of life. Notably, the city has redeveloped seven parks and public areas according to universal accessibility standards for its elderly population. The city redeveloped the walkways in the Jardin de Chine and in Parc Maisonneuve, as well as the Avenue Cedar and Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges entrance to the Parc du Mont-Royal Cedar, where a stair-free access way is now provided, complete with a small plaza and rest area. Moreover, the redevelopment of Boulevard Laurentien and Rue Lachapelle, in Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, was carried out in direct collaboration with senior citizens. The new configuration namely includes wider sidewalks, audible signalling and areas where people can meet and socialize.

What's more, 11 cultural facilities have integrated or plan to integrate universal accessibility in their configurations. For instance, the Théâtre Outremont, is now equipped with a hearing assistance system, and the MEM (formerly known as the Centre d'histoire de Montréal) will offer infrastructures and programming adapted to the needs of senior citizens. Montréal's library network now offers large print and audio material, adapted board games, as well as a home-delivery service through Biblio-courrier.

Numerous actions still planned

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal is currently implementing an integrated intervention process, so as to respond more effectively to cases of senior abuse. A municipal version of the Residential Adaptation Assistance Program is currently being developed. Some thirty projects to install universally accessible urban furniture and outdoor infrastructures for seniors are also planned.

"We are working hard to make Montréal a truly inclusive city, where seniors can travel safely and at their own pace on public property, and where they can enjoy entertainment and recreation wherever they choose. We will continue to spare no effort to facilitate the participation of senior citizens in Montréal's social, cultural and economic life," said Mayor Valérie Plante.

The midterm review of the 2018-2020 Municipal Action Plan for Seniors is available at makingmtl.ca/seniors.

