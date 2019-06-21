Interactive Map Recognizes Indigenous Place Names in Canada

OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Indigenous place names have an important role in recognizing, preserving and strengthening Indigenous languages and cultures. The United Nations has proclaimed 2019 as the International Year of Indigenous Languages in order to raise awareness of the important contribution Indigenous languages make to our world's rich cultural diversity.

Today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, William Amos, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, released an interactive map that recognizes official place names in Canada that originate from Indigenous languages and dialects.

The map is a joint project between Natural Resources Canada and the federal, provincial and territorial naming authorities of the Geographical Names Board of Canada.

Entitled Stories from the Land: Indigenous Place Names in Canada, the interactive map highlights the diversity, history and geographical breadth of Indigenous place names across Canada through a selection of over 780 geographical places named in over 65 Indigenous languages or dialects. These names are a small sample of the thousands of official place names in Canada with Indigenous origins. The map contains detailed information on place name origins, including the translated meaning of the name and links to historical reference documents, allowing visitors to explore the names in depth.

Quotes

"The Stories from the Land: Indigenous Place Names in Canada interactive map helps us all learn more about the significance of the lands that surround us and the Indigenous languages, cultures and the customs behind place names that make up our country's rich history and unique geography. Our government is proud to join with the provinces and territories to pay homage to the places and names that help tell Canada's story."

Amarjeet Sohi

Minister of Natural Resources

"Our government is taking actions to rebuild relationships with the Indigenous Peoples of Canada. It is fitting that today, on National Indigenous Peoples' Day, we recognize the origins of the names of the natural places, towns and cities that make up our beautiful country with the launch of the Indigenous Place Names in Canada interactive map."

William Amos

Member of Parliament for Pontiac

Associated links

Stories from the Land: Indigenous Place Names in Canada

Geographical Names Board of Canada

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

