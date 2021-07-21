Installation Ceremony of Ms. Mary Simon as the 30th Governor General of Canada

Canadians are invited to watch the ceremony at 11:00 a.m. EDT on July 26, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will hold the installation ceremony for Canada's 30th Governor General, Ms. Mary Simon, O.C., O.Q., on July 26, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Ms. Simon, an Inuk born in Kangiqsualujjuaq, Nunavik, Quebec, will be Canada's first Indigenous Governor General.

The installation ceremony will be held in the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa. Given the current COVID-19 situation, the ceremony will include a limited number of participants and will respect the limits imposed by local public health authorities.

The ceremony will include a swearing-in, the presentation of Canadian honours and the Great Seal of Canada, and an address to Canadians by the new Governor General. It will highlight themes important to the Governor General Designate, including reconciliation and youth. The installation will feature performances by a number of artists that reflect Canadian diversity and linguistic duality. It will also include Indigenous ceremonial and artistic elements.

Following the ceremony, Ms. Simon will visit the National War Memorial, where she will inspect a Guard of Honour and lay flowers in honour of Canada's fallen, her first official act as Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada.

The ceremony and visit to the National War Memorial will be broadcast live and available through the Canadian Heritage website.

Quick Facts

The announcement of the appointment of Ms. Simon was made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on July 6, 2021.

The Department of Canadian Heritage is the lead federal department for state ceremonies, including the installation of governors general. The Department is responsible for the event in partnership with several federal organizations, including the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General, the Senate of Canada and the Department of National Defence.

Details on the installation ceremony can be found on the Canadian Heritage website.

Due to renovations at the Parliament buildings, the ceremony will take place in the temporary Senate of Canada building located in Ottawa's former central train station. Installation ceremonies customarily take place in the Senate.

