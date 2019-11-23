Innovative partnership brings six new homes to Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation

OTTAWA and UNCEDED TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, Nov. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, congratulated Chief Gregory Nadjiwon and the community of Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation as they celebrated the completion of six new homes. The community hosted a ceremony to hand over the keys to the families who will take possession of the new homes.

The six detached homes were built by the First Nation and Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce. This was the first housing project in Ontario where Habitat for Humanity partnered with a First Nation to build housing on reserve as the primary contractor. Four hundred volunteers, including volunteers from the First Nation, the homeowners, and Habitat for Humanity, provided more than 8,000 hours for this innovative project, which helped reduce building costs.

Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and healthy home which is why the Government works in partnership with First Nations communities to renovate and build new housing, reduce overcrowding: and, enhance the quality of life and well-being of families and residents.

Quotes

"Congratulations to Chief Nadjiwon, the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation and Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce! Today's handover ceremony is about more than six new homes: it's about improving quality of life and well-being for the families moving in. We're proud to partner with you to ensure safe and healthy communities. Many thanks also to the volunteers for their hard work and dedication and for making this possible."

The Honourable Marc Miller, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"As Chief of the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation it has been very constructive to partner with Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce and their volunteer base which has continued to grow during the course of our relationship. Our goal is to build energy efficient, affordable, safe and healthy homes for our membership and this project has proven extremely successful to date. And we intend to raise the bar by continuously focusing on a holistic approach to our future builds with improved standards, innovative partnerships, sufficient lot sizes, and utilizing the latest building technology available. The success of this project has sparked interest from First Nations communities across Turtle Island, which has led to having their members come to assist with next year's build as an on-the-job training initiative.

"I would like to thank all the Volunteers and Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce who continue to make the Kaikaiknong Development such a huge success."

Chief Gregory Nadjiwon

Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation

"We are honoured to partner with the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation to help member families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. Our partnership is much more than building houses: it's also about building a bridge between our communities as together we address the challenges of substandard housing. I am excited that our partnership is attracting attention across the country that will hopefully lead to the formation of more collaborative efforts between Habitat for Humanity and Indigenous communities, with the support of Indigenous Services Canada."

Deborah Haswell

Chair of the Board, Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce

Quick Facts

Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation is located approximately

26 kilometres from Wiarton , 64 kilometres from Owen Sound , and 250

kilometres northwest of Toronto .

26 kilometres from , 64 kilometres from , and 250 kilometres northwest of . The homes feature three and four bedroom models, and include several energy efficient upgrades such as triple-pane windows, insulation, heat pumps, and solar panels.

Indigenous Services Canada provided over $1.17 million in support of this project.

