Innovative Cleantech Investment Coming to Canada's Oil and Gas Sector

CALGARY, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Developing Canada's natural resources in cleaner, more responsible ways drives our economy, helps reduce our environmental impact as well as the polluting emissions of Canada's oil and gas sector.

The Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced $2.1 million in funding for Linear Motion Technologies (LMT) Canada to design and test a new, cost-saving electric valve system that will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to the system now being used in Canada's oil and gas sector.

The new valve design could replace the thousands of existing pneumatic valves used to control oil flow rate, pressure and temperature at oil and gas sites. If successfully deployed in the industry, this technology will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 3.3 million tonnes in five years.

In addition, by designing and testing new valves with fewer parts, the new system could potentially reduce installation and operating costs for industry.

This project is funded by the Clean Growth Program, which invests in clean technology projects in Canada's energy, mining and forest sectors with provinces and territories. The program also aims to reduce air-polluting emissions, while preserving the landscape and improving waste management practices.

The Government of Canada is committed to taking meaningful action on climate change by investing in clean technologies for the oil and gas sector that will preserve our natural environment. Natural Resources Canada supports this project with Alberta Innovates and the Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada, recognizing the need for strong coordination for Canada to more effectively meet its climate change goals, create economic opportunities and expand global market access.

Through Canada's national energy dialogue, Generation Energy, Canadians expressed that Canada has an opportunity to be a leader in the transition to a clean growth economy. Canada will continue to support clean, innovative technologies that create jobs for the middle class, support Canadian industry competitiveness and protect our environment.

"The Government of Canada understands the critical role our oil and gas sector plays in the transition to a cleaner economy. I am proud to announce this investment to LMT Canada for clean energy technologies that will help the industry to remain innovative, competitive and successful."

The Honourable Kent Hehr

Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre

"This project, along with other projects planned through PTAC's consortia, allows PTAC to meet its target of increasing the sector current methane mitigation technology capacity from 30 percent to 45 percent by 2020, enabling industry to meet its 45 percent methane reduction target by 2025. It also provides industry with cost-effective technologies — creating jobs in Canada and revenue from conserved gas — while enabling PTAC to maintain its global leadership in methane detection, quantification and mitigation R&D."

Soheil Asgarpour,

President, Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada

"LMT Canada is thrilled to have the opportunity to demonstrate our advanced technology EDVA, a device that can eliminate methane emissions and improve safety while simultaneously reducing acquisition and operating costs for producers. We are very pleased to be working with PTAC and Spartan Controls to deliver a much-needed product to our corporate partners."

Charles Whitehead,

CEO, Linear Motion Technologies

