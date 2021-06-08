Infrastructure Canada and Community Foundations of Canada announce three projects from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canada makes progress in the fight against COVID-19, Canadians are eager to spend time outdoors. To keep residents safe and healthy, support economic recovery, create jobs and build vibrant, resilient communities, local governments and community partners across the country are enhancing outdoor spaces to safely enjoy nature.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, joined Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, Marie-Andrée Farmer, Director, COVID-19 and Federal Funds, Fondation du Grand Montréal, Hélène McKoy, Executive Director, Corporation d'animation des places publiques, and Norma Drolet, Executive Director, Centre NAHA, to announce three projects benefitting the City of Montréal and the riding of Hochelaga that have received funds from the first round of funding under the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative. The projects being announced today are part of the over 250 projects receiving funding in the first round.

Federal funding of $25,000 will support the Conte en balade project of the Corporation d'animation des places publiques, which integrates art and urban design to encourage literacy among young children. A federal investment of more than $20,000 will support the work of a centre for women and their children as they develop solutions in support of people experiencing domestic or gender-based violence. More than $5,000 in federal funding will support the NAHA Centre in improving its residents' quality of life by enhancing outdoor spaces by installing a table, benches, awnings and various suspended potted plants. Federal funding for each of these projects comes from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is a $31-million investment to build safer spaces and ensure a higher quality of life for people across the country, by helping communities adapt to the challenges presented by COVID-19.

The second round of funding for the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is open, and the application period will close on June 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. PST. Applicants can apply for funding ranging from $5,000 to $250,000 for eligible projects, within an overall envelope of $31 million in federal government funding.

"The pandemic has had a devastating impact on many communities and they have adapted by providing safe, inclusive spaces for their residents. Through the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, we're funding important initiatives across Montreal, including support for la Corporation d'animation des places publiques and le Centre NAHA, to help residents through the pandemic and beyond. The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is supporting projects across the country that build more inclusive communities and ensure a higher quality of life for Canadians."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to Hochelaga's public spaces allows residents to fully enjoy community life and reinforces a sense of belonging. Funds obtained today by Centre NAHA and la Corporation d'animation des places publiques ensure that the spaces they will create meet the needs of Hochelaga's citizens. Thanks to their projects, our public spaces will become more welcoming and dynamic while still respecting public health measures."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary of Transport

"The Healthy Communities Initiative is supporting organizations in Montréal, Quebec to bring people together in our communities both in-person and digitally, while respecting public health measures. These projects show us the creativity and resourcefulness of communities as they create temporary and longer-lasting solutions that enable people to connect and access public spaces safely."

Andrea Dicks, President of Community Foundations of Canada

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative was created to help communities adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and create safe ways for residents to access services and enjoy the outdoors. The Initiative is designed to fund eligible projects between $5,000 and $250,000 that fall under three main themes: creating safe and vibrant public spaces, improving mobility options, and digital solutions.

and that fall under three main themes: creating safe and vibrant public spaces, improving mobility options, and digital solutions. Community Foundations of Canada was selected through an open call for applications to implement a national project. Together with its partners, including the Canadian Urban Institute , it is working with pan-Canadian networks to manage the funding process and serve the distinct needs of communities across Canada , including equity-seeking groups interested in applying.

was selected through an open call for applications to implement a national project. Together with its partners, including the Canadian , it is working with pan-Canadian networks to manage the funding process and serve the distinct needs of communities across , including equity-seeking groups interested in applying. The first intake for projects was launched on February 9, 2021 , and closed on March 9, 2021 .

, and closed on . The second intake is now open until June 25, 2021 . Applicants wishing to apply for the second round can access further details on the Community Foundations of Canada website. Local governments and a variety of community-led organizations are eligible to apply, including charities, Indigenous communities, and registered non-profit organizations.

