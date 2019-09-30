Infoway Releases Request for Expression of Interest for PrescribeIT® Standalone Solution Français
Sep 30, 2019, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - To foster innovation, Canada Health Infoway has issued a Request for Expression of Interest (REOI) for a standalone solution to complement the core integrated offering and further expand PrescribeIT® in Canada. Infoway is inviting all interested parties to review the document and participate in the process. The aim of the REOI is to elicit solutions/proposals that will meet our technological, marketing/sales and outreach goals while helping us better understand the capabilities of the broader market.
"We look forward to expanding the PrescribeIT® service by offering a standalone solution to prescribers," said Michael Green, President and CEO of Infoway. "We encourage the health care industry and private sector partners to respond with creative and innovative proposals that will enable more Canadians to benefit from the convenience, efficiency, safety and security of e-prescribing."
Interested parties may download the REOI at https://infoway-inforoute.bonfirehub.ca.
About PrescribeIT®
Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. Visit www.prescribeit.ca.
About Canada Health Infoway
Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit www.infoway.ca
