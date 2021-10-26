Oct 26, 2021, 20:01 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling all lots of its prescription losartan tablets, in 50 mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4'-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1'-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit. Long-term exposure to the impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.
Please see the full advisory for more information, including what Canadians should do and Health Canada's work to address the issue of azido impurities found in certain drugs.
Product
Company
DIN
Lot
Expiry
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389657
2005006959
April 2023
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389657
2005006960
April 2023
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389657
2005006961
April 2023
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389657
2005006962
April 2023
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389657
2005006963
April 2023
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389657
2005011154
June 2023
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389657
2005011156
June 2023
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 100/12.5 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389665
2005006807
April 2022
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 100/12.5 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389665
2005006808
April 2022
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 100/12.5 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389665
2005006809
April 2022
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 100/12.5 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389665
2005006810
April 2022
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 100/12.5 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389665
2105002149
December 2022
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389673
1805012687
October 2021
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389673
1805012688
October 2021
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389673
1805012689
October 2021
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389673
1805012792
October 2021
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389673
1905001010
December 2021
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389673
1905001011
December 2021
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389673
2005006947
April 2023
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389673
2005006949
April 2023
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389673
2005006950
April 2023
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389673
2005006951
April 2023
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389673
2005007297
April 2023
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389673
2005007298
April 2023
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389673
2005013776
August 2023
MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
02389673
2105002150
December 2023
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
