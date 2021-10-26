OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling all lots of its prescription losartan tablets, in 50 mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4'-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1'-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit. Long-term exposure to the impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.

Please see the full advisory for more information, including what Canadians should do and Health Canada's work to address the issue of azido impurities found in certain drugs.

Product Company DIN Lot Expiry MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389657 2005006959 April 2023 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389657 2005006960 April 2023 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389657 2005006961 April 2023 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389657 2005006962 April 2023 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389657 2005006963 April 2023 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389657 2005011154 June 2023 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389657 2005011156 June 2023 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 100/12.5 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389665 2005006807 April 2022 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 100/12.5 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389665 2005006808 April 2022 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 100/12.5 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389665 2005006809 April 2022 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 100/12.5 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389665 2005006810 April 2022 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 100/12.5 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389665 2105002149 December 2022 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389673 1805012687 October 2021 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389673 1805012688 October 2021 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389673 1805012689 October 2021 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389673 1805012792 October 2021 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389673 1905001010 December 2021 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389673 1905001011 December 2021 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389673 2005006947 April 2023 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389673 2005006949 April 2023 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389673 2005006950 April 2023 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389673 2005006951 April 2023 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389673 2005007297 April 2023 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389673 2005007298 April 2023 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389673 2005013776 August 2023 MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 02389673 2105002150 December 2023

