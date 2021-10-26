Information Update - UPDATE: Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. recalls all lots of losartan Français

News provided by

Health Canada

Oct 26, 2021, 20:01 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling all lots of its prescription losartan tablets, in 50 mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4'-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1'-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit. Long-term exposure to the impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.

Please see the full advisory for more information, including what Canadians should do and Health Canada's work to address the issue of azido impurities found in certain drugs.

Product

Company

DIN

Lot

Expiry

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389657

2005006959

April 2023

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389657

2005006960

April 2023

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389657

2005006961

April 2023

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389657

2005006962

April 2023

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389657

2005006963

April 2023

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389657

2005011154

June 2023

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389657

2005011156

June 2023

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 100/12.5 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389665

2005006807

April 2022

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 100/12.5 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389665

2005006808

April 2022

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 100/12.5 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389665

2005006809

April 2022

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 100/12.5 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389665

2005006810

April 2022

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ 100/12.5 mg TABLETS 

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389665

2105002149

December 2022

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389673

1805012687

October 2021

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389673

1805012688

October 2021

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389673

1805012689

October 2021

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389673

1805012792

October 2021

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389673

1905001010

December 2021

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS 

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389673

1905001011

December 2021

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389673

2005006947

April 2023

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389673

2005006949

April 2023

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389673

2005006950

April 2023

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389673

2005006951

April 2023

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS 

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389673

2005007297

April 2023

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389673

2005007298

April 2023

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389673

2005013776

August 2023

MINT-LOSARTAN/HCTZ DS 100/25 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02389673

2105002150

December 2023

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada