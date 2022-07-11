Jul 11, 2022, 12:20 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Health Risk
|
Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number
|
Expiry Date
|
Action Taken
|
Davey's Hand Sanitizer
|
Insufficient quality oversight of product.
|
Up On Me Imports Inc.
|
80102939
|
All
|
All
|
Recall requested by Health Canada
Product licence suspended by Health Canada
|
Davey's Sanitizing Hand Wipes
|
May contain undeclared ingredient, benzalkonium chloride;
|
Up On Me Imports Inc.
|
80103924
|
All
|
All
|
Recall requested by Health Canada
Product licence suspended by Health Canada
|
Hand Sanitizing Wipes
|
May contain undeclared ingredient, benzalkonium chloride;
|
Up On Me Imports Inc.
|
80102698
|
All
|
All
|
Recall requested by Health Canada
Product licence suspended by Health Canada
|
Nomad Hand Sanitizer Jasmine
|
May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels
|
Rocky Mountain Soap Company
|
80101611
|
All
|
All
|
Product recalled by company
Product licence suspended by Health Canada
|
Nomad Hand Sanitizer Lavender
|
May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels
|
Rocky Mountain Soap Company
|
80101564
|
All
|
All
|
Product recalled by company
Product licence suspended by Health Canada
|
Nomad Hand Sanitizer Lemongrass;
|
May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels
|
Rocky Mountain Soap Company
|
80097907
|
All
|
All
|
Product recalled by company
Product licence suspended by Health Canada
|
Nomad Hand Sanitizer Scent Free
|
May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels
|
Rocky Mountain Soap Company
|
80106380
|
All
|
All
|
Product recalled by company
Product licence suspended by Health Canada
|
Nomad Hand Sanitizer Summertime
|
May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels
|
Rocky Mountain Soap Company
|
80109298
|
All
|
All
|
Product recalled by company
Product licence suspended by Health Canada
|
Nomad Hand Sanitizer Winter Cheer
|
May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels
|
Rocky Mountain Soap Company
|
80104632
|
All
|
All
|
Product recalled by company
Product licence suspended by Health Canada
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
Share this article