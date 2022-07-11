Information Update - Health Canada warns about hand sanitizers that may pose health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Health Risk

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number

Expiry Date

Action Taken

Davey's Hand Sanitizer

Insufficient quality oversight of product.

Up On Me Imports Inc.

80102939

All

All

Recall requested by Health Canada

 

Product licence suspended by Health Canada

Davey's Sanitizing Hand Wipes

May contain undeclared ingredient,  benzalkonium chloride;
product not authorized to contain  benzalkonium chloride

Up On Me Imports Inc.

80103924

All

All

Recall requested by Health Canada

 

Product licence suspended by Health Canada

Hand Sanitizing Wipes

May contain undeclared ingredient,  benzalkonium chloride;
product not authorized to contain  benzalkonium chloride

Up On Me Imports Inc.

80102698

All

All

Recall requested by Health Canada

 

Product licence suspended by Health Canada

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Jasmine

May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels

Rocky Mountain Soap Company

80101611

All

All

Product recalled by company

Product licence suspended by Health Canada

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Lavender

May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels

Rocky Mountain Soap Company

80101564

All

All

Product recalled by company

 

Product licence suspended by Health Canada

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Lemongrass;
Nomad Hand Sanitizer Scent Free

May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels

Rocky Mountain Soap Company

80097907

All

All

Product recalled by company

 

Product licence suspended by Health Canada

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Scent Free

May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels

Rocky Mountain Soap Company

80106380

All

All

Product recalled by company

 

Product licence suspended by Health Canada

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Summertime

May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels

Rocky Mountain Soap Company

80109298

All

All

Product recalled by company

 

Product licence suspended by Health Canada

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Winter Cheer

May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels

Rocky Mountain Soap Company

80104632

All

All

Product recalled by company

 

Product licence suspended by Health Canada

