OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Health Risk Company NPN or DIN Lot Number Expiry Date Action Taken Davey's Hand Sanitizer Insufficient quality oversight of product. Up On Me Imports Inc. 80102939 All All Recall requested by Health Canada Product licence suspended by Health Canada Davey's Sanitizing Hand Wipes May contain undeclared ingredient, benzalkonium chloride;

product not authorized to contain benzalkonium chloride Up On Me Imports Inc. 80103924 All All Recall requested by Health Canada Product licence suspended by Health Canada Hand Sanitizing Wipes May contain undeclared ingredient, benzalkonium chloride;

product not authorized to contain benzalkonium chloride Up On Me Imports Inc. 80102698 All All Recall requested by Health Canada Product licence suspended by Health Canada Nomad Hand Sanitizer Jasmine May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels Rocky Mountain Soap Company 80101611 All All Product recalled by company



Product licence suspended by Health Canada Nomad Hand Sanitizer Lavender May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels Rocky Mountain Soap Company 80101564 All All Product recalled by company Product licence suspended by Health Canada Nomad Hand Sanitizer Lemongrass;

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Scent Free May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels Rocky Mountain Soap Company 80097907 All All Product recalled by company Product licence suspended by Health Canada Nomad Hand Sanitizer Scent Free May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels Rocky Mountain Soap Company 80106380 All All Product recalled by company Product licence suspended by Health Canada Nomad Hand Sanitizer Summertime May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels Rocky Mountain Soap Company 80109298 All All Product recalled by company Product licence suspended by Health Canada Nomad Hand Sanitizer Winter Cheer May contain undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels Rocky Mountain Soap Company 80104632 All All Product recalled by company Product licence suspended by Health Canada

