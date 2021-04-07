Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Aerochem Liquid Hand Cleaner 70% Alcohol Not authorized for sale in Canada; contains unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetate Walter Surface Technologies Inc. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label) 200342480 200342485 200342486 200342487 200342488 200342489 200342491 200342492 200342497 200442587 Not printed on the label Gigi's Goodbye Germs Hand Sanitizer Not authorized for sale in Canada; insufficient quality oversight of the product Simply At Home Inc. 80101167 BB/MA 02/JN/2025 BB/MA 03/JN/2025 June 2025 JP Wiser's Distillery Contains unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetate Hiram Walker & Sons Limited 80098173 200324-133735 Not printed on the label Premium Hand Gel Sanitizer Contains unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetate Ambassador Oil and Gas (current product license holder is Sunbee Environmental Solutions) 80098388 0420-01 0420-02 0420-03 April 2021 Premium Hand Sanitizer Contains unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetate Ambassador Oil and Gas (current product license holder is Sunbee Environmental Solutions) 80098358 0420-04 0420-05 April 2021 Safe-Guard Product Canada Hand Sanitizer Not authorized for sale in Canada; contains unacceptable ingredient, methanol St. Joseph Communications Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label) 2020/05/11 May 2023

