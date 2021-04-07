Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks

Health Canada

Apr 07, 2021, 13:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Aerochem Liquid Hand Cleaner 70% Alcohol

Not authorized for sale in Canada; contains unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetate

Walter Surface Technologies Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

200342480

200342485

200342486

200342487

200342488

200342489

200342491

200342492

200342497

200442587

Not printed on the label

Gigi's Goodbye Germs Hand Sanitizer

Not authorized for sale in Canada; insufficient quality oversight of the product

Simply At Home Inc.

80101167

BB/MA 02/JN/2025

BB/MA 03/JN/2025

June 2025

JP Wiser's Distillery

Contains unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetate

Hiram Walker & Sons Limited

80098173

200324-133735

Not printed on the label

Premium Hand Gel Sanitizer

Contains unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetate

Ambassador Oil and Gas (current product license holder is Sunbee Environmental Solutions)

80098388

0420-01

0420-02

0420-03

April 2021

Premium Hand Sanitizer

Contains unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetate

Ambassador Oil and Gas (current product license holder is Sunbee Environmental Solutions)

80098358

0420-04

0420-05

April 2021

Safe-Guard Product Canada Hand Sanitizer

Not authorized for sale in Canada; contains unacceptable ingredient, methanol

St. Joseph Communications

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

2020/05/11

May 2023

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

