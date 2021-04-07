Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks
Apr 07, 2021, 13:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Reason for recall
|
Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Aerochem Liquid Hand Cleaner 70% Alcohol
|
Not authorized for sale in Canada; contains unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetate
|
Walter Surface Technologies Inc.
|
Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)
|
200342480
200342485
200342486
200342487
200342488
200342489
200342491
200342492
200342497
200442587
|
Not printed on the label
|
Gigi's Goodbye Germs Hand Sanitizer
|
Not authorized for sale in Canada; insufficient quality oversight of the product
|
Simply At Home Inc.
|
80101167
|
BB/MA 02/JN/2025
BB/MA 03/JN/2025
|
June 2025
|
JP Wiser's Distillery
|
Contains unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetate
|
Hiram Walker & Sons Limited
|
80098173
|
200324-133735
|
Not printed on the label
|
Premium Hand Gel Sanitizer
|
Contains unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetate
|
Ambassador Oil and Gas (current product license holder is Sunbee Environmental Solutions)
|
80098388
|
0420-01
0420-02
0420-03
|
April 2021
|
Premium Hand Sanitizer
|
Contains unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetate
|
Ambassador Oil and Gas (current product license holder is Sunbee Environmental Solutions)
|
80098358
|
0420-04
0420-05
|
April 2021
|
Safe-Guard Product Canada Hand Sanitizer
|
Not authorized for sale in Canada; contains unacceptable ingredient, methanol
|
St. Joseph Communications
|
Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)
|
2020/05/11
|
May 2023
