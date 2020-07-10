OTTAWA, ON, July 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with industrial-grade ethanol, which is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.





Product Recalling Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Adclean (Technical) Adfast Canada Inc. 80098241 200423-114854 April 2022 July 10, 2020 200505-114929 May 2022 Frid + Russell Hand Sanitizer Green Dolphin Systems Corp. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label) All. Lot number not printed on the label. Not printed on the label. July 10, 2020 Germ Eliminator 677042 Ontario Ltd. (DBA Donview Manufacturing) 80101737 150301 December 2020 July 10, 2020 150302 150304 December 2023 Vima-San Hand Sanitizer Green Dolphin Systems Corp. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label) All. Lot number not printed on the label. Not printed on the label July 10, 2020 Vitalpur Laboratoire Capillaire Guy Décaux 80100023 1 2 3 7 8 9 10 Not printed on the label July 10, 2020

