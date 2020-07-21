Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks Français

Health Canada

Jul 21, 2020, 12:30 ET

OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. Denaturants are added to ethanol to make it unfit for human consumption and, therefore, to avoid the unintentional ingestion of hand sanitizers (particularly by children). For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert

Canadians are also advised to refer to the list of hand sanitizers that contain technical-grade ethanol and are being recalled from the market because they are not compliant with federal regulations and may pose a risk to health.

Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.

Product

Recalling
Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

BioVectra Sanitizer

BioVectra, Inc.

80097796

53473

September 2020

July 21, 2020

53999

December 2020

Biovectra Hand Sanitizer – Topical Gel

BioVectra, Inc.

80099246

53491

53509

53518

53583

April 2021

July 21, 2020

53815

53875

53833

May 2021

53948

June 2021

Defend Gel Hand Sanitizer

Corporate Facility Supply, Inc.

80100149

20132

20136

20140

May 2022

July 21, 2020

Désinfectant Mousseux Pour les Mains

Solutions Enviro-Formula, Inc.

80101041

PFFM02200610

PFFM01200610

PFFM03200610

PFFM01200608

PFFM02200605

Not printed on the label

July 21, 2020

Facility Plus Complete Facility Services-Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

The A&J Power Group Inc., DBA Facility Plus

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)

07222

May 2022

July 21, 2020

Gel désinfectant pour les mains

Solutions Enviro-Formula, Inc.

80100221

PFGA20052201

PFGA1200512

PFFG01200604

PFFG01200529

PFFG02200525

PFFG04200527

Not printed on the label

July 21, 2020

Gentle Hand Sanitizer With Aloe

Angel Cosmoceuticals, Inc.

80098753

N753-01

N753-02

N753-03

N753-04

N753-05

N753-06

May 2022

July 21, 2020

Hand Sanitizer Mano-San

Shifaah Health

80100572

04070

April 2022

July 21, 2020

Kleen RX Hand Sanitizer Gel

Spa Dent, Inc.

80098426

2010810

April 2023

July 21, 2020

Manogel 

Constant America

80098846

04351

April 2022

July 21, 2020

MB Hand Sanitizer

Multi-Blend Ltd.

80099571

May 5, 2020

May 6, 2020

May 11, 2020

May 12, 2020

May 14, 2020

May 19, 2020

May 28, 2020

May 2022

July 21, 2020

June 3, 2020

June 16, 2020

June 2022

Purus                    

Pharmalab, Inc.

80097823

B010454

B010486

B010534

B010535

B010591

B010592

B010593

B010594

B010595

B010596

B010915

B010975

B010981           

April 2022

July 21, 2020

Septeeze

Les Produits Ultrapro, Inc.

80098001

0155505

0155405

0155805

0156505

May 2022

July 21, 2020

