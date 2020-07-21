Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks Français
Jul 21, 2020, 12:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. Denaturants are added to ethanol to make it unfit for human consumption and, therefore, to avoid the unintentional ingestion of hand sanitizers (particularly by children). For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Canadians are also advised to refer to the list of hand sanitizers that contain technical-grade ethanol and are being recalled from the market because they are not compliant with federal regulations and may pose a risk to health.
Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Recalling
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Date Added
|
BioVectra Sanitizer
|
BioVectra, Inc.
|
80097796
|
53473
|
September 2020
|
July 21, 2020
|
53999
|
December 2020
|
Biovectra Hand Sanitizer – Topical Gel
|
BioVectra, Inc.
|
80099246
|
53491
53509
53518
53583
|
April 2021
|
July 21, 2020
|
53815
53875
53833
|
May 2021
|
53948
|
June 2021
|
Defend Gel Hand Sanitizer
|
Corporate Facility Supply, Inc.
|
80100149
|
20132
20136
20140
|
May 2022
|
July 21, 2020
|
Désinfectant Mousseux Pour les Mains
|
Solutions Enviro-Formula, Inc.
|
80101041
|
PFFM02200610
PFFM01200610
PFFM03200610
PFFM01200608
PFFM02200605
|
Not printed on the label
|
July 21, 2020
|
Facility Plus Complete Facility Services-Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
|
The A&J Power Group Inc., DBA Facility Plus
|
Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)
|
07222
|
May 2022
|
July 21, 2020
|
Gel désinfectant pour les mains
|
Solutions Enviro-Formula, Inc.
|
80100221
|
PFGA20052201
PFGA1200512
PFFG01200604
PFFG01200529
PFFG02200525
PFFG04200527
|
Not printed on the label
|
July 21, 2020
|
Gentle Hand Sanitizer With Aloe
|
Angel Cosmoceuticals, Inc.
|
80098753
|
N753-01
N753-02
N753-03
N753-04
N753-05
N753-06
|
May 2022
|
July 21, 2020
|
Hand Sanitizer Mano-San
|
Shifaah Health
|
80100572
|
04070
|
April 2022
|
July 21, 2020
|
Kleen RX Hand Sanitizer Gel
|
Spa Dent, Inc.
|
80098426
|
2010810
|
April 2023
|
July 21, 2020
|
Manogel
|
Constant America
|
80098846
|
04351
|
April 2022
|
July 21, 2020
|
MB Hand Sanitizer
|
Multi-Blend Ltd.
|
80099571
|
May 5, 2020
May 6, 2020
May 11, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 14, 2020
May 19, 2020
May 28, 2020
|
May 2022
|
July 21, 2020
|
June 3, 2020
June 16, 2020
|
June 2022
|
Purus
|
Pharmalab, Inc.
|
80097823
|
B010454
B010486
B010534
B010535
B010591
B010592
B010593
B010594
B010595
B010596
B010915
B010975
B010981
|
April 2022
|
July 21, 2020
|
Septeeze
|
Les Produits Ultrapro, Inc.
|
80098001
|
0155505
0155405
0155805
0156505
|
May 2022
|
July 21, 2020
