OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. Denaturants are added to ethanol to make it unfit for human consumption and, therefore, to avoid the unintentional ingestion of hand sanitizers (particularly by children). For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Canadians are also advised to refer to the list of hand sanitizers that contain technical-grade ethanol and are being recalled from the market because they are not compliant with federal regulations and may pose a risk to health.

Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.





Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added BioVectra Sanitizer BioVectra, Inc. 80097796 53473 September 2020 July 21, 2020 53999 December 2020 Biovectra Hand Sanitizer – Topical Gel BioVectra, Inc. 80099246 53491 53509 53518 53583 April 2021 July 21, 2020 53815 53875 53833 May 2021 53948 June 2021 Defend Gel Hand Sanitizer Corporate Facility Supply, Inc. 80100149 20132 20136 20140 May 2022 July 21, 2020 Désinfectant Mousseux Pour les Mains Solutions Enviro-Formula, Inc. 80101041 PFFM02200610 PFFM01200610 PFFM03200610 PFFM01200608 PFFM02200605 Not printed on the label July 21, 2020 Facility Plus Complete Facility Services-Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol The A&J Power Group Inc., DBA Facility Plus Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label) 07222 May 2022 July 21, 2020 Gel désinfectant pour les mains Solutions Enviro-Formula, Inc. 80100221 PFGA20052201 PFGA1200512 PFFG01200604 PFFG01200529 PFFG02200525 PFFG04200527 Not printed on the label July 21, 2020 Gentle Hand Sanitizer With Aloe Angel Cosmoceuticals, Inc. 80098753 N753-01 N753-02 N753-03 N753-04 N753-05 N753-06 May 2022 July 21, 2020 Hand Sanitizer Mano-San Shifaah Health 80100572 04070 April 2022 July 21, 2020 Kleen RX Hand Sanitizer Gel Spa Dent, Inc. 80098426 2010810 April 2023 July 21, 2020 Manogel Constant America 80098846 04351 April 2022 July 21, 2020 MB Hand Sanitizer Multi-Blend Ltd. 80099571 May 5, 2020 May 6, 2020 May 11, 2020 May 12, 2020 May 14, 2020 May 19, 2020 May 28, 2020 May 2022 July 21, 2020 June 3, 2020 June 16, 2020 June 2022 Purus Pharmalab, Inc. 80097823 B010454 B010486 B010534 B010535 B010591 B010592 B010593 B010594 B010595 B010596 B010915 B010975 B010981 April 2022 July 21, 2020 Septeeze Les Produits Ultrapro, Inc. 80098001 0155505 0155405 0155805 0156505 May 2022 July 21, 2020

