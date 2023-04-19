Info-Tech Research Group Ranks in Top 3 on 2023 LinkedIn Top Companies in Canada List Alongside Mastercard, TD, Amazon, and Others

The LinkedIn Top Companies List ranks 25 top companies in Canada that are investing in their talent to help professionals identify the best workplaces to grow their careers.

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Amid a competitive labor market, Info-Tech Research Group has ranked third on the 2023 LinkedIn Top Companies List in Canada. LinkedIn's annual list is intended to be a resource for professionals at every level and stage of their careers, offering insights on in-demand skills, roles, and industry trends.

Whether job seekers are looking to pivot on their career paths, rejoin the workforce after a hiatus, or invest in new skills, the 25 companies listed demonstrate that they are offering stability in the ever-evolving future of work and helping employees successfully build long-term careers.

"It is an honour to be named to the 2023 LinkedIn Top Companies List in Canada in recognition of our investment in our present and future employees," says Shawn Gibson, associate vice president of HR Operations at Info-Tech Research Group. "We are sensitive to the talent attraction and retention challenges facing organizations across every industry. As such, now is a critical time for organizations to remain committed to providing opportunities for ongoing learning and offering a collaborative, inclusive work culture. We look forward to what we can continue to accomplish with the talented individuals who make up our organization."

LinkedIn determines its annual Top Companies list based on data on its platform. This data is organized into eight pillars of crucial elements of career growth and progression. The pillars are as follows:

The ability to advance – Tracks employee movement within an organization and when they move to a new company. Skills growth – Examines how employees are gaining skills while employed at the company. Company stability – Looks at attrition over the past year and the percentage of employees that remain at an organization for at least three years. External opportunity – Focuses on recruiter outreach across employees at the company, signalling demand for its employees. Company affinity – Seeks to measure how supportive an organization's culture is and examines connection volume among employees. Gender diversity – Measures gender parity within a company and its subsidiaries. Spread of educational backgrounds – Evaluates the variety of educational attainment among employees, from no degree up to PhD levels, to identify organizational commitment to recruiting a wide range of professionals. Employee presence in the country – Assesses the number of a company's employees in the country in comparison to other companies.

These eight pillars impact and inform organizational success in the eyes of its current and potential employees. As the world of work continues to shift, companies operating in Canada have had to adjust to increased employee expectations. From work model flexibility to compensation and skills development, people are requiring more from their employers, and it is up to organizations to meet those expectations.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For more than 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

