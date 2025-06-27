What Every IT Leader Needs to Know About AI and Solution Delivery: Insights Published By Info-Tech Research Group

Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published a new resource that details how AI can transform the way IT teams build, test, and deploy solutions. The firm's research insights highlight that by embedding AI into every stage of the delivery process, organizations can reduce inefficiencies, mitigate risks, and increase development velocity. The recently published research offers practical, scalable insights CIOs can leverage to meet rising business demands with greater clarity and control.

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Delivering solutions quickly while maintaining consistency and impact is a growing challenge for IT teams navigating complex environments and limited resources. To help organizations improve how they build and release solutions, Info-Tech Research Group has published new research Boost Solution Delivery Throughput With AI, which offers a focused approach to increasing throughput. The firm's blueprint outlines practical steps to guide organizations in embedding AI into their solution delivery teams, driving value, quality, and speed. By reducing inefficiencies, strengthening team capacity, and leveraging technology to improve delivery rhythm, the research insights can guide IT teams on how best to align with evolving business needs.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Boost Solution Delivery Throughput With AI" blueprint outlines three specific areas where AI can directly address throughput challenges. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Throughput has been and will continue to be the success factor of all solution delivery teams. Teams are expected to deliver high-value and high-quality features, fixes, and updates quickly and continuously. However, there are new headwinds getting in their way," says Andrew Kum-Seun, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Exponential technologies, democratized IT, security vulnerabilities, and other disruptors have made yesterday's status quo outdated. Enter AI as both the solution and the challenge."

Info-Tech's newly published research highlights the transformative potential of AI to enhance solution quality, accelerate delivery, and increase overall business value. The firm's findings emphasize that capabilities such as AI-assisted code generation can significantly boost developer productivity, synthetic data generation can enable more effective and scalable testing, and intelligent scanning tools can proactively identify issues before they impact delivery.

However, to fully unlock these benefits, Info-Tech advises organizations to move beyond surface-level adoption. Andrew Kum-Seun, Application Delivery expert at Info-Tech Research Group, stresses that AI must be deeply embedded in the fabric of the solution delivery team, where every decision, action, and outcome is driven, supported, or executed by AI-enabled capabilities.

In its recently published resource, Boost Solution Delivery Throughput With AI, Info-Tech outlines three specific areas where AI can directly address throughput challenges:

Task Automation: Removes repetitive administrative and operational responsibilities that take up valuable team time.

Removes repetitive administrative and operational responsibilities that take up valuable team time. Proactive Risk Management: Identifies and addresses defects, vulnerabilities, and incidents before they occur, improving reliability and reducing rework.

Identifies and addresses defects, vulnerabilities, and incidents before they occur, improving reliability and reducing rework. Intelligent Guidance: Offers practical design and code recommendations that improve solution quality and ensure continuous value delivery.

The data-backed blueprint from the global research and advisory firm explains that successfully leveraging these AI capabilities requires more than just technology adoption; it demands overcoming internal resistance and organizational uncertainty.

Info-Tech advises organizations to begin by addressing critical delivery challenges where AI can demonstrate a clear and immediate impact. Early successes build trust, ease concerns, and create the momentum necessary to confidently scale AI adoption across solution delivery teams.

