Info-Tech LIVE 2025 Day 3 Highlights: Talent Strategies, the Future of AI and Quantum, and Key Takeaways From Final Day of Major IT Conference

Together, these final keynotes distilled the spirit of Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas: future-ready leadership grounded in practical action. Whether redefining how to approach talent, embracing the frontier of quantum computing, or synthesizing the week's most essential insights, each session delivered tangible takeaways to help organizations move forward with purpose.

Key Highlights From Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Last Vegas Day 3:

1. The Race for Talent: Build Over Buy

Speaker: Carlene McCubbin, AVP of Research Development, Info-Tech Research Group

The final day's keynote addressed the persistent IT talent crisis, arguing that traditional approaches to talent, which focused heavily on hiring and certifications, are no longer viable in today's fast-evolving landscape. Despite rising expectations for IT to lead innovation, only a small percentage of organizations currently meet these demands, with staff capacity, skills, and engagement cited as the top pain points.

To tackle these issues, Carlene McCubbin introduced the AI x Talent Flywheel, a compounding framework that helps organizations rethink and redesign their talent systems to match the pace of change.

Key takeaways

Automate to Reclaim Time: Eliminate low-value tasks and reinvest saved time into growth by using AI to "automate the friction."

Embed Learning into Work: Shift from episodic training to continuous, embedded learning using the 60-30-10 rule: 60% in-flow learning, 30% peer intelligence, and 10% formal updates.

Expand with AI Agents: Scale through centaur leadership models where AI and humans collaborate symbiotically, expanding output without additional headcount.

Build the Human Advantage: Focus on adaptability, creativity, and empathy, traits AI can't replicate, to unlock performance and future-proof teams.

2. The Future of AI & Quantum: What to Expect Next

Speaker: Felix Schmidt, CEO & Founder, GenAIus Inc.

In this provocative keynote, Felix Schmidt explored the convergence of agentic AI and quantum computing and their transformative implications for businesses and society. Using vivid comparisons between classical and quantum computing, Schmidt showcased the radical capabilities of quantum chips, highlighting that problems that traditional supercomputers would take longer than the universe's age can now be solved in mere minutes.

Schmidt introduced the concept of "Q Day," the moment quantum computing becomes publicly accessible, and emphasized the urgency of preparing for it. Schmidt warned that encryption methods, blockchain systems, and even national infrastructure could be at risk, urging IT leaders to audit their encryption and begin AI agentic pilots immediately.

Key Takeaways:

Quantum computing represents a paradigm shift, not just an upgrade, that can drastically outperform classical machines in both speed and scale.

AI agents are already transforming enterprise operations, offering unprecedented productivity gains when deployed effectively.

Executive digital twins are becoming a reality, streamlining workflows and redefining leadership efficiency.

The acceleration toward "Q Day" demands that organizations start preparing now by piloting agentic AI, auditing encryption, and staying informed on quantum advancements.

3. Five Key Takeaways from Info-Tech LIVE 2025

Speaker: Jeremy Roberts, Senior Director, Research & Content, Info-Tech Research Group

This closing keynote brought together the major themes of the conference, offering actionable insights to carry forward. Jeremy Roberts highlighted how IT leaders can seize the moment to lead with confidence and transform uncertainty into opportunity.

Key takeaways

Don't just survive; thrive. Uncontrollable external events will always occur, but bold leadership during times of uncertainty can turn crises into catalysts for progress.

Organizations can't out-hire the pace of change; they must out-learn it. This means fostering continuous learning, building strong peer networks, and prioritizing a healthy workplace culture over quick fixes.

IT must first get its own house in order. Structured frameworks, such as the CIO Playbook, enable IT departments to optimize their performance and support enterprise-wide growth.

Make IT's value visible. If an impact isn't seen, it's as if it hasn't happened. Clearly linking metrics to business value ensures alignment with all stakeholders, from chief financial officers (CFOs) to chief executive officers (CEOs).

AI agents are not plug-and-play. Effective implementation requires rigorous planning and prototyping to avoid the many technical, operational, and integration-related pitfalls.

Media Access to Info-Tech LIVE 2025

For media inquiries, including requests for interviews with featured speakers and experts to discuss what has been launched and explored at LIVE 2025, or for access to session recordings and additional content, please contact [email protected].

For conference-related press releases and images, please visit the online Info-Tech LIVE 2025 Media Kit.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418