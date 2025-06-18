Manufacturing's Next Big Challenge Isn't Tech; It's Talent, Says Info-Tech Research Group

With Industry 4.0 evolving into the more human-centric Industry 5.0, manufacturers are facing a skills crisis and must confront expanding IT talent shortages. A recently published resource from global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group offers industry insights and practical talent strategies to close these gaps and drive sustainable growth within the manufacturing sector.

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Manufacturers are reaching a tipping point as the next wave of industrial innovation collides with a widening IT talent gap. As emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and real-time data analytics redefine production environments, organizations are finding it increasingly difficult to source professionals who can bridge deep technical knowledge with modern problem-solving and ethical foresight. To address this evolving challenge, Info-Tech Research Group has published research insights and advisory in a new blueprint, Understand and Assess IT Skills Gaps for Industry 4.0 & 5.0. The recently released resource from the global research and advisory firm offers manufacturing IT leaders a structured approach to uncover critical skills gaps and build resilient, innovation-ready teams.

Info-Tech Research Group’s “Understand and Assess IT Skills Gaps for Industry 4.0 & 5.0” blueprint details how digital transformation is reshaping manufacturing and driving competitive advantage. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Why Traditional Approaches Are Falling Short

Info-Tech's newly published research insights highlight the growing IT skills gap in manufacturing as the sector transitions from the automation-driven focus of Industry 4.0 to the more human-centered demands of Industry 5.0.

"The convergence of digitalization and human-centric technologies has redefined the skills landscape, requiring proficiency in data analytics, cybersecurity, digital technologies, and human-robot interaction," says Shreyas Shukla, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "However, traditional hiring and upskilling practices have failed to keep pace with the velocity of technological change, leaving manufacturers grappling with a mismatch between available skills and emerging needs."

While technical expertise remains essential, the need for creative thinking, ethical decision-making, and collaboration across roles is increasing rapidly. Info-Tech's data-backed resource examines the root causes of current skill shortages and offer practical strategies for leaders seeking to respond with purpose and urgency.

The firm's findings, found in Understand and Assess IT Skills Gaps for Industry 4.0 & 5.0. show that investment in innovative manufacturing technology continues to grow year over year. Info-Tech explains digital transformation impacts every aspect of manufacturing, and offers organizations several competitive advantages, including:

Improved Quality: Improved visibility, traceability, and monitoring ensure error-free processes and products.





Improved visibility, traceability, and monitoring ensure error-free processes and products. Increased Agility: Faster response to changing market conditions and customer needs.





Faster response to changing market conditions and customer needs. Increased Resilience: Improvement in the ability to anticipate and respond to changes and competition.





Improvement in the ability to anticipate and respond to changes and competition. Enhanced Security: Improved security posture through advanced measures such as MFA, encryption, and network segmentation.





Improved security posture through advanced measures such as MFA, encryption, and network segmentation. Sustainability: Reduction of manufacturing waste caused by sub-par practices.





Reduction of manufacturing waste caused by sub-par practices. Cost Savings: Optimized costs related to manual labor, complex processes, and low quality & productivity.





Optimized costs related to manual labor, complex processes, and low quality & productivity. Competitive Advantage: Better decision-making using AI/ML, big data, and IoT.





Better decision-making using AI/ML, big data, and IoT. Improved Efficiency: Improvements via automation, defect reduction, and faster production times.

As the manufacturing sector continues to modernize, having the right talent in place is as important as adopting the right technologies. Info-Tech's blueprint offers critical insights and helps organizations assess their workforce capabilities and plan for the future.

The firm advises that by identifying critical IT skill gaps and addressing them through informed strategies, manufacturers can strengthen their competitive edge and remain resilient in the face of rapid change.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Shreyas Shukla, an expert in the manufacturing sector, and access to the complete Understand and Assess IT Skills Gaps for Industry 4.0 & 5.0 blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418