Info-Tech Research Group Launches IT Playbooks Research Center to Solve IT Performance Gaps

Leading global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced the launch of its new IT Playbooks Research Center at its Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas event. This centralized resource consolidates five domain-specific playbooks into a single, cohesive hub, helping IT leaders systematically align priorities, improve performance, and raise departmental maturity. The resource center was introduced by the firm's CEO, Tom Zehren, during his "Transform IT. Transform Everything." keynote to the thousands of CIOs and IT leaders in attendance. Info-Tech LIVE 2025 is happening at Bellagio in Las Vegas from June 10-12. 2025.

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the launch of a transformative suite of resources for IT leaders and their departments looking to move beyond reactive operations and toward strategic, measurable outcomes. Called IT Playbooks Research Centre, it includes the firm's already popular and previously launched CIO Playbook and now a full suite of four newly developed domain-specific playbooks for Data, Security, Applications, and Infrastructure & Operations. The research center and new playbooks were officially debuted during the featured keynote by the firm's CEO, Tom Zehren, which kicked off the start of the Info-Tech LIVE 2025 conference in Las Vegas at Bellagio. LIVE 2025 is running from June 10-12 and has drawn thousands of attendees, including top CIOs and IT leaders from across the globe.

The release of the IT Playbooks comes as data from Info-Tech's IT Management & Governance Diagnostic reveals that 85% of core IT processes are ineffective across most organizations, a critical issue that leaves teams constantly solving the same problems instead of advancing the business. The IT Playbooks directly confront this challenge by offering a repeatable model for success, pairing research products and deliverables with each step to accelerate implementation and distribute ownership across teams.

"Our IT Playbook Research Center is a game-changer for IT leadership, as there's now a way to take control of improvement without starting from scratch," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "For too long, IT has been stuck in firefighting mode, patching processes instead of progressing. Info-Tech's suite of intentionally designed and meticulously researched IT Playbooks give leaders at every level the tools to drive measurable improvement, step by step, without the high costs or delays of traditional consulting."

What's Included in Info-Tech's IT Playbooks

Each of Info-Tech's IT Playbooks delivers a structured, 12-step framework designed to simplify complex IT challenges into clear, actionable steps. The intention is to enable CIOs and domain leaders to align priorities, delegate effectively, and drive tangible outcomes across their departments. While the playbooks function as an interconnected ecosystem for cross-domain alignment, each one is designed to also effectively stand on its own, providing organizations with the flexibility to enhance individual domains or pursue coordinated organization-wide improvements.

The full suite of IT Playbooks in the firm's IT Playbooks Research Centre includes the following:

The CIO Playbook – Built for IT executives to align IT with business priorities, this guide includes 48 research experiences that help leaders improve performance, assign responsibility, and deliver measurable value.



The Data Playbook – Tailored for data leaders, this playbook offers 36 research experiences and frameworks to improve data and analytics maturity, governance, and business alignment.



The Security Playbook – Designed for CISOs and heads of security, it includes 43 research experiences to strengthen cybersecurity posture, streamline risk mitigation, and embed security across operations.



The Applications Playbook – With 36 research experiences, this guide supports application managers in modernizing portfolios, enhancing delivery practices, and aligning with business outcomes.



The Infrastructure & Operations Playbook – Featuring 40 research experiences, this playbook helps I&O leaders improve reliability, scalability, and service delivery across infrastructure and IT operations.

Built for CIOs, CDOs, CISOs, and departmental leaders alike, the playbooks are designed to raise the visibility of IT, help teams deliver results, and build maturity across every function. Whether used to lead a transformation or to incrementally improve a single area, Info-Tech's IT Playbooks offer a flexible, strategic path forward that empowers entire IT teams.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com

