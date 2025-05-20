Info-Tech Research Group Expands Annual Awards Program to Spotlight IT Leadership, Excellence, and Innovation

Reflecting the evolving role of IT in driving business success, Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has announced the launch of its expanded Info-Tech Awards program to celebrate exceptional leaders and organizations across five new categories to celebrate both organizational impact and individuals in the industry. Nominations are now open for the 2025 program, with winners set to be announced in November.

With five new award categories, the Info-Tech Awards program celebrates leaders and teams who have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and strategic alignment across their IT initiatives. Nominations are now open and will be accepted until July 31, 2025, with winners announced in November 2025.

"The role of IT has evolved from being a service provider to being a strategic enabler. Recognizing the people and organizations behind that shift has never been more important. The Info-Tech Awards shine a light on the leaders and teams shaping what IT can achieve while raising the bar for what's possible in every sector and market," says Geraldine Mongay Vignau, Vice President of Customer Marketing at Info-Tech Research Group. "From operational excellence to bold, industry-defining innovation, these awards are more than recognition; they're a call to continue pushing boundaries and leading with purpose."

Info-Tech Awards 2025 Categories and Criteria

With expanded criteria and new categories, the Info-Tech Awards 2025 recognizes both individual technology leaders and innovative organizations that have driven measurable impact through strategy, execution, and alignment with business priorities. The Info-Tech Awards categories and descriptions are as follows:

IT Impact Award – This award recognizes Info-Tech members who have delivered top-ranking stakeholder satisfaction by aligning IT services with strategic goals, measured through the CIO Business Vision diagnostic. This survey-based program captures stakeholder perspectives on IT performance, priorities, and impact to drive a successful IT strategy that focuses on what matters most to the organization.

IT Excellence Award – This category honors leaders who have taken clear, measurable steps to improve IT processes and operational performance using Info-Tech's IT Management & Governance Program. This survey-based diagnostic is designed to identify strengths and weaknesses across 50 IT processes and guide improvement in the areas that are most important to the organization.

IT Transformation Award – This award spotlights members who have implemented strategic initiatives that drive alignment between IT and broader business goals, guided by Info-Tech's CIO Playbook, which is a structured, 12-step framework designed to help CIOs systematically improve and transform IT performance.

Women Leading IT Award – This recognition celebrates women in IT who exemplify innovation, inclusive leadership, and mentorship within their organizations and the broader industry, inspiring the next generation of leaders. Nominations from the public are welcomed for this category.

Innovator of the Year Award – This distinction highlights any organization that has implemented groundbreaking IT initiatives that drive organizational success. This award honors those who have leveraged technology in innovative ways to solve challenges, enhance efficiency, or set new industry standards, shaping the future of IT and delivering exceptional value. Applications are accepted from both Info-Tech members and other organizations across the globe.

Key Dates and Application Process

Nomination Deadline: Nominations for all categories will close on July 31, 2025 .

Selection Process: Winners will be selected through a combination of diagnostic data, nomination forms, and interviews, with additional evaluations as required.

Announcement & Recognition: Awards will be publicly announced in November 2025, with winners receiving a trophy and certificate to recognize their achievements.

For full eligibility criteria and submission details, as well as detailed information about each of the awards, please visit the Info-Tech Awards 2025 page.

To stay up to date with all further announcements, please follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X .

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and exclusive virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

