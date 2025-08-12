AI-Enhanced Competitive Intelligence Key to Secure Market Position in 2025, Says Info-Tech Research Group

With markets shifting faster and competitors adapting at record speed, AI-enhanced competitive intelligence platforms are more vital than ever for detecting early signals, identifying emerging threats, and guiding strategic pivots. By accelerating data collection, analysis, and real-time monitoring, these platforms enable organizations to act quickly and with greater precision. The global IT research and advisory firm's latest blueprint, Competitive Intelligence Software Selection Guide, outlines key selection criteria and a structured process for IT leaders to choose tools that deliver measurable value in an increasingly competitive, tech-first landscape.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - As competitive landscapes change at an unprecedented pace, where advantage can be won or lost within weeks, organizations are under pressure to identify market shifts early and act decisively. Info-Tech Research Group's recent research findings show that AI-enhanced competitive intelligence (CI) software has become critical for anticipating competitor moves, adjusting strategies, and protecting market share. By automating data collection, enabling real-time monitoring, and providing predictive analytics, these platforms help leaders act with speed and precision. In its new Competitive Intelligence Software Selection Guide, the global IT research and advisory firm notes that while most leading vendors offer similar core features, buyers should focus on data sources, output, usability, price, and differentiators that align with their unique requirements.

The firm's guide also addresses common barriers such as budget limitations, reliance on outdated or inaccurate data, and the lack of consistent processes for storing and sharing intelligence. Info-Tech suggests a structured approach for IT and business leaders to define their unique CI requirements, identify a shortlist of vendors, and prepare for implementation.

"Organizations that focus solely on feature lists risk missing the factors that truly drive competitive advantage," says Joanne Correia, a principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "As the CI selection guide outlines, by prioritizing the right data sources, practical usability, and outputs that map directly to business goals, leaders can select a CI platform that supports both immediate needs and future growth."

Info-Tech's guide also examines the key trends shaping the CI software market, including AI and machine learning for automation and predictive insights, increased reliance on social media and online data, cloud-based solutions for scalability and collaboration, and a heightened focus on cybersecurity and compliance.

How to Select the Right Competitive Intelligence Software

Info-Tech's Competitive Intelligence Software Selection Guide outlines the key challenges that organizations face, which include limited resources for CI staff, large volumes of outdated or inaccurate data, ineffective processes for sharing insights, and missed opportunities that slow growth and reduce market share.

The firm's resource introduces a three-phase methodology for CIOs to ensure that IT and organizational leaders align on objectives, evaluate solutions against high-value use cases, and guide the selection of a platform that delivers measurable outcomes:

Phase 1 – Understand CI Software Capabilities and Trends

The first phase is to establish the foundation, which includes defining what CI software is, reviewing both standard and differentiating features, and examining market trends such as AI-driven automation, the use of social media data for monitoring, the shift to scalable cloud solutions, and the integration of advanced cybersecurity. This stage typically involves CI leads, product or marketing managers, and key contributors from IT and strategy teams. The goal is to reach agreement on the software's scope, must-have capabilities, and top-level use cases.





In the second phase, the core selection team, which often includes those involved in Phase 1, identifies requirements related to the organization's highest-value use cases. This step centers on completing Info-Tech's CI Vendor Evaluation Workbook, which can also support RFI, RFQ, or RFP processes to ensure vendors submit targeted and relevant responses. The result is a clear, organization-specific set of criteria for evaluating potential solutions.





The final phase sharpens the focus on the shortlist, where the selection team conducts structured demos with top candidates that also serve as investigative interviews. Info-Tech recommends limiting demos to four vendors, using a scripted scenario based on high-value requirements, and challenging vendors to adapt visualizations, modify datasets, or test collaboration features on the spot. This approach keeps the evaluation grounded in real-world needs while avoiding "vendor glitz and glamour shows." The phase ends with making the final selection, planning the implementation, and, if necessary, using the firm's contract review services to assist with negotiation.

By following this structured approach, organizations can ensure their CI investment delivers measurable business outcomes. The resource includes supporting resources, such as analyst insights and contract review considerations, to help teams make informed vendor decisions.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Joanne Correia, and access to the complete Competitive Intelligence Software Selection Guide, please contact [email protected].

