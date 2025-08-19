Info-Tech LIVE Coming to Montreal November 2025 as Popular IT Conference Makes Canadian Return

Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, has announced that its flagship conference, Info-Tech LIVE, the premier global IT event for CIOs and IT leaders, will make its Canadian return at the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal on November 25–26, 2025. Serving as one of the final stops in the 2025 global tour, Info-Tech LIVE in Montreal will deliver exclusive insights, high-value networking opportunities, and direct engagement with leading industry analysts and experts, all under the event's guiding theme, "Transform IT. Transform Everything."

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced that its premier conference, Info-Tech LIVE, will make its highly anticipated return to Canada for the first time since 2019, with a debut event in Montreal on November 25–26, 2025. Hosted at the renowned Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, the two-day conference will mark the final stop in the 2025 global LIVE series, which has already brought thousands of CIOs and IT leaders together in Brisbane and Las Vegas this year, and in Barcelona in October. Canada's longstanding commitment to innovation and growing influence in the global technology sector were some of the drivers to add the Montreal stop to the LIVE 2025 tour for more leaders to connect and collaborate on the future of IT.

Designed for CIOs, senior directors, and IT executives, Info-Tech LIVE events deliver more than just theory as they provide actionable strategies and tangible outputs to help leaders address real-world challenges. The 2025 Montreal edition will feature technology keynotes on global topics every CIO and leader needs to know, dedicated breakout sessions on emerging trends, lightning rounds for current opportunities in the industry, and the in-demand one-on-one analyst discussions that Info-Tech LIVE is known for to offer attendees tailored, research-backed guidance.

"Bringing Info-Tech LIVE back to Canada, and Montreal for the first time, is an important milestone in our 2025 global tour," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "Montreal's thriving technology ecosystem, combined with its rich cultural backdrop, makes it the perfect setting for CIOs and IT leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and explore actionable strategies for transformation. This event will give attendees the tools, insights, and relationships they need to navigate the headwinds shaping IT's future."

With a theme of "Transform IT. Transform Everything.", Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal will spotlight critical topics such as AI and exponential technologies, disrupted supply chains, and efficiency mandates, while delivering practical playbooks to help IT leaders bridge the gap between strategy and execution. Attendees will gain insights from industry experts, network with senior peers, and discover the latest trends shaping the future of technology.

For more information about the event, please visit Info-Tech's LIVE media kit page. Further details on the agenda, keynote speakers, and registration will be announced in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

